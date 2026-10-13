Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Developments, And Leading Competitors

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market analysis

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market size

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market trends

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary imaging equipment sector is a vital component of the broader veterinary healthcare market, driven by ongoing technological innovations and increasing demand for precise animal diagnostics. As veterinary practices evolve, advancements in imaging tools are enabling better disease detection and treatment planning, shaping a promising future for this industry. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, leading players, and emerging trends that define its trajectory through 2030.

Projected Growth and Market Size of Veterinary Imaging Equipment

The veterinary imaging equipment market is anticipated to surpass $3 billion by 2030. This segment represents about 56% of the overall Veterinary Medical Equipment market, which is predicted to reach approximately $5 billion by the same year. Within the larger Veterinary Healthcare sector, expected to hit $316 billion by 2030, veterinary imaging will account for close to 1% of total market value. The forecast includes a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from now until 2030, indicating robust expansion.

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Breakdown of Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Segments

This market is categorized by equipment type into radiography (X-ray) systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, video endoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, and other modalities. Radiography systems are projected to be the dominant segment in 2030, making up 39% of the market-or about $1 billion in value-due to their widespread use in routine examinations, enhanced image quality via digital X-rays, and suitability for small and medium veterinary clinics.

Additional segmentation includes classification by animal type-small companion animals, large animals, and others-by modality as portable or stationary, by applications such as orthopedics, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other medical areas, and by end users including veterinary hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and miscellaneous users.

Regional Outlook Highlights for the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

North America is forecast to maintain its position as the largest regional market, expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030 up from $1.0 billion in 2025, growing at a 6% CAGR. This growth reflects substantial spending on advanced veterinary diagnostics, the rise of specialized animal healthcare centers, increased awareness among pet owners about early disease detection, and the expansion of diagnostic infrastructure within veterinary practices.

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Country-Specific Focus on the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

The United States will lead the veterinary imaging equipment market globally in 2030, with a valuation of $1.2 billion, up from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is fueled by advanced diagnostic capabilities in veterinary hospitals, the use of precision imaging for complex surgeries, rising pet insurance adoption encouraging diagnostic testing, and continuous innovation that enhances imaging accuracy and clinical workflow efficiency.

Market Leaders and Their Share in Veterinary Imaging Equipment

In 2025, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. held the leading market position with a 12% share worldwide. Its veterinary diagnostics division offers a comprehensive range of imaging and diagnostic products, including digital radiography and ultrasound systems, which aid in precise disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning, supporting efficient veterinary healthcare delivery.

Competitive Landscape of the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Industry

The veterinary imaging equipment market is moderately concentrated, with the top ten companies accounting for 46% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects challenges such as technological complexity, regulatory standards, and the capital-intensive nature of producing advanced imaging systems. Key players maintain their stronghold through diversified product lines, partnerships within the veterinary sector, global distribution networks, and ongoing innovation in digital radiography, ultrasound, CT, MRI, and integrated imaging software. As demand grows for minimally invasive and accurate diagnostics, collaborations, product advancement, and geographic expansion are expected to solidify leadership positions.

Factors Accelerating Growth in the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

One major driver of market expansion is the rising number of companion animals and the trend of pet humanization. Owners increasingly seek preventive care and specialist treatments, encouraging veterinary providers to adopt digital radiography, ultrasound, CT, and MRI technology to improve early disease detection and care quality. This factor is projected to contribute about 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Another important growth factor is the increased prevalence of animal diseases and orthopedic conditions such as fractures, arthritis, neurological disorders, cancer, and infections. These health challenges demand precise imaging for diagnosis, surgical guidance, and treatment monitoring, supporting investments in veterinary imaging equipment. This aspect is estimated to add roughly 1.6% annual growth.

Innovations in veterinary imaging technologies also play a crucial role. Developments like portable ultrasound, AI-enhanced image analysis, cloud-based imaging platforms, and high-resolution CT and MRI scanners improve diagnostic efficiency, image quality, and access to advanced tools in various clinical settings. This driver is expected to provide about 1.3% annual growth.

Innovations Shaping the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

Advances in real-time microscopic imaging are revolutionizing veterinary diagnostics by enabling non-invasive visualization at the cellular level. For example, in June 2025, Optiscan Imaging Ltd. launched the InSpecta device specifically designed for veterinary use. This technology offers immediate cellular imaging in both live and ex-vivo settings, allowing veterinarians to evaluate tissues without waiting for laboratory analysis. Its compact and durable design makes it well suited for veterinary clinics, streamlining workflows, accelerating treatment decisions, and improving animal care outcomes.

Strategies Employed by Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Participants

Key competitive strategies in this market include the enhancement of real-time imaging technologies to boost diagnostic precision, expanding the use of digital imaging for improved monitoring and clinical decision-making, increasing availability of portable imaging systems to enhance diagnostic reach and efficiency, and incorporating artificial intelligence to refine image analysis and overall diagnostic management.

Growth Opportunities in Veterinary Imaging Equipment Through 2030

The main growth opportunities lie in radiography (X-ray), ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, video endoscopy, and other imaging technologies. Together, these are projected to add over $0.82 billion in market value between 2025 and 2030. Radiography and ultrasound systems are expected to lead growth, each adding about $0.3 billion, followed by CT and MRI adding $0.1 billion each. Video endoscopy and other technologies will contribute smaller but meaningful increments. Key growth drivers will be AI-powered diagnostic imaging, portable and wireless devices, investments in specialized animal hospitals, and high-resolution imaging innovations that enhance both diagnostic accuracy and clinical workflow.

Key Players Operating in the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Sector

Notable companies competing in this space include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Esaote S.P.A., Covetrus Inc., Midmark Corporation, Sedecal USA Inc., Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., MinXray Inc., Epica Animal Health, BCF Technology Ltd., DRE Veterinary Inc., Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc.

Supply Chain and Customer Base Driving the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

The supply chain includes raw material providers such as TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex LLC, Corning Incorporated, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd., and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Wholesalers and distributors include companies like Covetrus Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., MWI Animal Health, Henry Schein Inc., Midwest Veterinary Supply Inc., Animal Health International Inc., Butler Animal Health Supply LLC, BCF Technology Ltd., DRE Veterinary Inc., Sound-Eklin Inc., Veterinary Imaging Partners, National Veterinary Equipment Inc., Dispomed Ltd., and Veterinary Equipment Specialists Inc.

Major end users encompass veterinary care providers such as Banfield Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospitals, BluePearl Pet Hospital, Animal Medical Center, MedVet, Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), Ethos Veterinary Health, Mars Veterinary Health, National Veterinary Associates, and Thrive Pet Healthcare.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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