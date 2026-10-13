Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta – Dunwoody introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta offers interactive corporate holiday events that combine hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta offers catering and adult beverage options alongside its hosted game show experiences for corporate holiday parties and private group events at Ashford Lane.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and live game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Georgia.

The campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout metro Atlanta.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

ATLANTA - DUNWOODY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The Atlanta venue, located at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with live hosts and private game show arenas. Catering and adult beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO ATLANTA

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative adapts the company's immersive game show format for seasonal celebrations, including corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

At the Atlanta location, participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Standard private experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes, with games designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition among coworkers, friends, and family members.

The seasonal programming incorporates holiday-themed questions and challenges into the company's established game formats while maintaining the interactive structure of its regular experiences.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN METRO ATLANTA

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta providing an organized group activity for businesses planning year-end gatherings.

The Dunwoody location serves companies and organizations throughout Atlanta's northern metropolitan area, including Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Buckhead, and surrounding communities.

During each game show experience, coworkers participate in head-to-head competitions facilitated by professional hosts. Groups are divided into teams and take part in challenges that encourage collaboration, communication, and friendly competition.

The venue also offers catering and adult beverage options for organizations coordinating food and entertainment as part of their corporate holiday celebrations.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment. With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

- David Sauer, CEO & Co-Founder, Game Show Battle Rooms

ATLANTA'S ASHFORD LANE LOCATION IN DUNWOODY

Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta operates at Ashford Lane, a mixed-use shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Dunwoody, Georgia.

The location provides access to private game show experiences for businesses, residents, and visiting groups across the greater Atlanta region.

Throughout the year, the venue hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities. Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign adds seasonal programming to the location's existing entertainment offerings.

For companies organizing celebrations in the Perimeter area and Atlanta's northern suburbs, the venue combines hosted group entertainment with food and beverage options at a single destination.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER ATLANTA CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged for corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, providing an additional option for organizations hosting holiday celebrations outside the Dunwoody location.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Atlanta venue, holiday event arrangements, group bookings, and available dates can be found at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Atlanta Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 13, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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