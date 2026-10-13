Flexfire Leds Launches A Smart Permanent Outdoor Lighting Kit

Leona RGB Under Eave Lighting Kit

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Looking for permanent outdoor lighting that you can use on your roofline projects all year round? Flexfire LEDs now has a new solution for under eave lighting!

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flexfire LEDs, a premium manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, announced today the launch of its new permanent outdoor lighting kit, a complete, color-changing lighting system designed to highlight a home's exterior architecture and outdoor living spaces. The kit is built for installation under eaves and along fences, decks, and garden walls, giving homeowners a single solution for transforming how their property looks after dark.Each LeonaSmart RGB Eave Lighting Kit arrives ready to install, in a single package with 50 feet of LED light modules, a power supply, a controller, mounting hardware, and an RF remote control. Homeowners can control the lighting through the included remote or through the LeonaSmart app, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The app supports scheduling, timers, and multi-user access, along with a library of preset dynamic lighting modes that users can customize and rename to fit their style. A built-in music-sync feature allows the lights to respond to sound in real time, using the smartphone's microphone to sync color changes to the beat."We built this kit so homeowners get a complete system in one box, ready for more than just rooflines, and the freedom to control it their way, whether that's a simple remote or full smart home integration," said Eric Bua, CEO at Flexfire LEDs.The kit's design isn't limited to residential use. Its full color customization lends itself to commercial use as well, from permanent holiday displays that switch between festive and year-round color schemes without reinstallation, to restaurants, bars, and event venues using the music-sync and preset modes to shape their atmosphere. Lodges, cabins, and short-term rental properties can apply the same eave and soffit mounting to give their exteriors a distinctive glow.Flexfire continues to expand its line of smart lighting catalog with products aimed at long-term, aimed at long-term, low-maintenance solutions for both homes and businesses. The product is available now through Flexfire LEDs' website.About Flexfire LEDs:Flexfire LEDs designs and manufactures premium LED lighting products for residential and commercial applications, with a focus on durability, smart control, and design-forward lighting solutions.

Caye Piper

Flexfire LEDs

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Flexfire LEDs Launches A Smart Permanent Outdoor Lighting Kit News Provided By Flexfire LEDs October 13, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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