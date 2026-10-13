Woman-Owned Santa Rosa Restoration Company Celebrates A Decade Of Local Ownership

Bravo Restoration

10 Years of Local Ownership

A Windsor restoration company owner who started at the front desk has led the company through fires, floods, and a pandemic.

- Nicole HumberWINDSOR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Windsor restoration company owner who began her career as a receptionist is celebrating 10 years of local ownership, a decade that included a few of the region's most destructive fires and floods. Ten years later, the company is one of the few woman-owned, independent restoration companies left in the North Bay, where national franchises and private equity are consolidating the market.Nicole Humber started in restoration as a receptionist and bought a struggling Bravo Restoration on July 1, 2016. The decade tested the company early, beginning with the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which struck just over a year into Humber's ownership, when Bravo responded to fire-damaged homes and businesses across the region. In 2019, Bravo supported property owners affected by the Russian River flood and the Kincade Fire, which forced local evacuations in Windsor. Then, the 2020 Glass and LNU fires brought yet another wave of restoration work amid COVID-19 disruptions. In 2023, a series of atmospheric rivers caused flooding and water damage across Sonoma County, and Bravo's team responded to flooded homes in Windsor.Through every one of these events, Bravo stayed locally owned and operated, even as national brands and investor-backed rollups continued buying up regional restoration companies. For Humber, local ownership has practical meaning: hands-on service from an owner who lives in the community she serves, and a designated point of contact throughout each project.As CEO of a woman-owned restoration company in a trade that has long been male-dominated, Humber's work has earned national and regional recognition, including being the first-ever winner of the 2020 Restoration & Remediation Ladder Award for leaders under 35 and the North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 in 2023.“Our purpose is simple: making a positive difference by helping others. For us, that means treating people with respect, bringing passion to our work, having the grit to work through challenges, showing up as team players, and staying focused on solutions. Ten years into ownership, I'm most proud of building a team that puts those values into action when our clients need us most,” said Nicole Humber, Owner and CEO of Bravo Restoration & Construction.As it enters a second decade under Humber's ownership, Bravo Restoration & Construction continues to operate from its Windsor headquarters with local dispatch and IICRC-certified crews. The company serves homeowners and property managers across Sonoma and Marin counties, from Windsor to Santa Rosa and Novato.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Alpine Investors. (2024, April 8). Alpine Investors launches Guardian Restoration Partners alongside partnership with DryLux, Dry Kings and Midwest Restoration [Press release].Bravo Restoration & Construction. (n.d.). About Bravo Restoration [Web page].Percheron Capital. (2024, October 30) Percheron Capital Launches Right Restoration Partners [Press release].About Bravo Restoration & ConstructionBravo Restoration & Construction is a woman-owned, locally owned property restoration company and licensed general contractor based in Windsor, California. The company provides water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, biohazard cleanup, and storm damage services for homeowners and businesses across Sonoma and Marin counties. Bravo provides 24/7 emergency response with IICRC-certified technicians. Bravo has operated under owner Nicole Humber since 2016. Learn more at bravorestoration.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Woman-Owned Santa Rosa Restoration Company Celebrates a Decade of Local Ownership News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing October 13, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters



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