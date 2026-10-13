Bihar Boat Accident: 11 Dead In Vaishali CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday expressed grief over the 11 lives lost in a boat accident in the Raghopur area of Vaishali district and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. At least 11 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area, officials said.

In a post on X, Choudhary extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls.“The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families,” he wrote on X.

He also said that instructions had been issued to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure better treatment for those injured in the incident. He wrote,“May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. From the state government, economic assistance of Rs 4-4 lakh (ex gratia amount) will be provided to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the administration to swiftly complete relief and rescue operations and ensure better treatment for the injured.”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expresses condolences

Union Minister and Hajipur MP Chirag Paswan also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that the local authorities have been directed to ensure that immediate relief and assistance reach the affected families.

"The news of the deaths of several people in a boat accident in Raghoopur Diyara, under my parliamentary constituency, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. Reports indicate that most of the victims in this tragedy are innocent children. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give the affected families the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. Local authorities have been directed to ensure that immediate relief and all possible assistance reach the affected families. The injured should be provided with the best possible medical facilities, and appropriate compensation should be ensured for the bereaved families," Paswan posted on X.

Details on Victims and Rescue Operations

Vaishali District Magistrate said that 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district. "Most of the deceased are minors who were travelling on the boat to attend the feast."

District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations. More details are awaited (ANI)

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