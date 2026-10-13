SA Vs AUS, 1St Test: Travis Head Shares Viral Meme Video Of Temba Bavuma Following Durban Victory (WATCH)

Australian opener Travis Head has appeared to have taken a dig at South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma following a dominant 214-run victory in the first Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday, October 13.

On Day 5 of the Durban Test, Australia's bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, tormented the Proteas batting lineup, bowling them out for 206 while the hosts were chasing a 421-run target after the visitors declared their second innings at 314/6 and secured a comprehensive victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Hazlewood was the star bowler as he registered his best Test career figures of 6/49 at an economy rate of 2.90 in his spell of 16.5 overs. Matt Renshaw, who scored 190 and 82 in both innings, picked up two wickets while conceding 30 runs, while skipper Pat Cummins (1/34) and Nathan Lyon (1/33) chipped in with a wicket apiece to wrap up the Proteas' second innings on Day 5.

Also Read:Australia crush South Africa by 214 runs; take 1-0 lead in WTC series

Head Shares Viral Meme of Bavuma

As Australia took a 1-0 series lead following a dominant victory over South Africa in Durban, where the 2023 WTC champions registered their fourth consecutive Test win, opener Travis Head took to social media to poke fun at the South African captain.

Head is often known for his lighthearted attitude both on and off the pitch, and his latest social media activity has drawn attention after he shared a meme video featuring South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma following the Proteas' 214-run defeat in Durban.

In a viral meme video shared on Head's Instagram Story, Bavuma, who suffered his first defeat as a Test captain, was shown looking stunned and in disbelief at Josh Hazlewood's devastating bowling, and the Australian pacer was humorously depicted dancing on the floor in slow motion to celebrate his match-winning performance.

Travis Head's Instagram post. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2026

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Josh Hazlewood's bowling was nothing short of exceptional throughout the Test match, relentless in his line and length as he ripped through South Africa's top and middle order. Hazlewood picked up four crucial wickets of Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, and Marco Jansen.

In the first innings, Hazlewood registered figures of 2/54 at an economy rate of 3.40 in his spell of 16 overs, taking his total match tally to eight wickets for 103 runs.

When is the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test?

Australia displayed their dominance in the first Test to take a 1-0 series lead against South Africa. Matt Renshaw was one of the instrumental players behind the visitors' victory in the series opener, as he anchored the innings with magnificent scores of 190 and 82, alongside Josh Hazlewood's devastating match-winning spell.

Renshaw's 190-run unbeaten innings was particularly impressive, as Australia were left reeling at 84/4 before they could recover through a stellar rearguard effort. His innings pulled the visitors from deep trouble and eventually paved the way for a commanding team performance.

HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BY PAT CUMMINS AND HIS BOYS IN DURBAN.

- Australia hand Temba Bavuma his first ever Test defeat as the captain. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2026

Australia played their first Test on South African soil since the 2018 series, which is often remembered for the infamous 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering controversy in Cape Town. With eight years having passed and a revamped squad, the emphatic victory in Durban helped rewrite the narrative.

With a 1-0 series lead, Australia will look to seal the series in the second Test, which begins on October 18, 2026, at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

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