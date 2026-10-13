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Marina Yusupova-Ryder

Marina Yusupova-Ryder


Date: 2026-10-13 03:12:33

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Lecturer in Sociology, Edinburgh Napier University
Profile Articles

Dr Marina Yusupova-Ryder is a sociologist and gender scholar. Her research examines elites, empire, and post-Soviet transformations. She is Principal Investigator of a KONE Foundation-funded research project at the University of Helsinki (2026-2030) and a Visiting Lecturer in Sociology at Edinburgh Napier University.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer in Sociology, Edinburgh Napier University
  • 2021–2022 Senior Research Associate, Lancaster University
  • 2018–2021 Postdoctoral Research Associate, Newcastle University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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