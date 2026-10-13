Abdullahi Abdulwahab Yakubu
- Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Ahmadu Bello University
I am a consultant neuropsychiatrist, public mental health specialist and academic clinician with extensive experience in mental health service delivery, community-based interventions, health systems strengthening, training of health professionals, psychosocial programming, addiction care, disaster mental health, and research.
I am experienced in designing, implementing and evaluating mental health interventions for underserved populations, including vulnerable communities, internally displaced persons, children and adolescents, people with substance use disorders, and frontline healthcare workers.
Part of my focus is capacity building, having trained over 1,000 healthcare professionals, educators and community stakeholders in identification, early intervention, management and referral pathways for common mental health conditions.Experience
- –present Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Ahmadu Bello University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment