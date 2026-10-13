Abdullahi Abdulwahab Yakubu

Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Ahmadu Bello University

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I am a consultant neuropsychiatrist, public mental health specialist and academic clinician with extensive experience in mental health service delivery, community-based interventions, health systems strengthening, training of health professionals, psychosocial programming, addiction care, disaster mental health, and research.

I am experienced in designing, implementing and evaluating mental health interventions for underserved populations, including vulnerable communities, internally displaced persons, children and adolescents, people with substance use disorders, and frontline healthcare workers.

Part of my focus is capacity building, having trained over 1,000 healthcare professionals, educators and community stakeholders in identification, early intervention, management and referral pathways for common mental health conditions.

–present Lecturer, Department of Psychiatry, Ahmadu Bello University

Experience