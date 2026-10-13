Mental Disorders Are Twice As Common Among Victim-Survivors Of Intimate Partner Violence

MENAFN - The Conversation) Open a newspaper on any given day and you're likely to read about yet another case of intimate partner violence – a form of domestic violence between current or former partners.

Less visible is what happens to the victims who survive it. For them, the mental health consequences can persist long after the relationship ends.

Our new research, published in the Journal of Family Violence, found mental disorders were twice as common among victim-survivors of intimate partner violence.

What we did

We analysed data from more than 7,000 Australians who had been in an intimate relationship, drawing on the nationally representative Australian Child Maltreatment Study.

Participants reported whether they had ever experienced three forms of intimate partner violence: physical, sexual and psychological violence (such as emotional or financial abuse).

Participants were also assessed for major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder.

What we found

More than half (55.3%) of Australians who had experienced intimate partner violence met criteria for at least one of the four mental disorders, compared with 24.5% who had not.

Each of the four mental disorders was more common among people who had experienced intimate partner violence.

The prevalence of mental disorders was similar across those who had experienced psychological, physical or sexual violence, although many had experienced multiple types of violence.

These findings do not establish that intimate partner violence caused mental disorders. Participants reported whether they had ever experienced intimate partner violence, while the mental disorders identified were current or lifetime. This means we can't determine which came first.

However, other studies have found that mental health problems often emerge after experiencing intimate partner violence.

This suggests at least some of the mental health burden is likely to be a result of the violence.

Read more: 1 in 3 men report using intimate partner violence. Here's how we can better protect women – and help men

Adversity accumulates

Among victim-survivors, mental disorders were more common for those with a history of multiple types of child maltreatment. This included emotional, physical and sexual abuse, neglect and exposure to domestic violence.

Almost two-thirds (62.5%) of those with a history of multiple types of child maltreatment met criteria for a mental disorder, compared with 39.1% of those with no history of child maltreatment.

This suggests that a history of child maltreatment may leave people more vulnerable to mental disorders if they experience intimate partner violence later in life.

This adds to the many reasons why preventing child maltreatment is so important.

When child maltreatment does occur, early mental health support may help reduce the risk of mental disorders in adulthood.

Can people get the help they need?

Despite how common mental disorders are among victim-survivors, many don't access appropriate care. Around two in five Australians who experience physical or sexual violence from a former partner don't seek advice or support.

For those who do seek help, support is not always accessible. Specialist domestic and family violence services are struggling to meet demand.

People seeking mental health care through the broader health system can also face significant barriers, including cost.

Addressing these gaps requires investment in specialist domestic and family violence services, as well as affordable and accessible mental health care across the broader health system.

GPs, psychologists and other health professionals also play an important role in identifying and responding to intimate partner violence. This requires effective approaches to identification, appropriate training and clear pathways to specialist support.

Seeking help should feel safe

We also need to consider what happens to the information survivors share when they seek help. This is particularly relevant for those involved in legal proceedings, where confidential health records may be subpoenaed.

Family court proceedings are one example. More than 80% of parenting matters before the court involve allegations of family violence. During these proceedings, psychology, counselling and GP records can be subpoenaed and may be accessed by a former partner.

This can undermine the therapeutic relationship and discourage people from seeking or continuing therapy.

Practitioners have described broad subpoenas as“fishing expeditions” and raised concerns they may be used as a form of systems abuse.

Family law reforms introduced in 2025 strengthened protections for these records. But these protections are not automatic. Survivors may need legal assistance to know they exist and how to access them. It's too early to know how effectively the reforms are working.

Seeking mental health care following intimate partner violence should not unnecessarily compromise a survivor's privacy, particularly when there is no evidence their mental health affects their capacity to parent.

We need to prevent violence in the first place

Experiencing emotional and physical abuse in childhood, as well as witnessing domestic violence, is linked to an increased likelihood of experiencing – as well as perpetrating – intimate partner violence as an adult.

The benefits of preventing child maltreatment and reducing children's exposure to domestic violence extend into their adult relationships.

Read more: Western Australia is experiencing a child safety crisis. Here's what would help

There are also opportunities to intervene earlier once intimate partner violence begins.

In one Australian study, around one in three women experienced psychological abuse without physical or sexual violence. Among those who experienced multiple forms of violence, psychological abuse typically came first.

Early signs included isolation, controlling behaviour and verbal abuse. This can involve limiting a partner's contact with family or friends, controlling aspects of their day-to-day life, or insulting them.

These behaviours may be difficult to recognise as abuse initially. Possessiveness, jealousy or attempts to limit contact with family and friends may be framed as signs of love or concern.

Helping people recognise these early signs may create more opportunities to intervene sooner. This means ensuring awareness campaigns depict what psychological abuse can look like early on.

The National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line – 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

The Men's Referral Service – 1300 766 491 – is a national counselling, information and referral service for men who have chosen to use violence and want to change.