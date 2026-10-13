Oscar Davis
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Assistant Professor in Philosophy and History, Bond University
I am interested in moral philosophy and aesthetics.Experience
- 2021–present Lecturer, Bond University 2018–2020 Assistant lecturer, University of Queensland 2017–2020 Assistant lecturer, Bond University
- 2021 Bond University, Doctorate
- 2022 Three Problems for the Evolutionary Debunking Argument, Journal Article 2021 The Descent of Evolutionary Debunking, Doctoral Thesis
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