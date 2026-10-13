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Oscar Davis

Oscar Davis


Date: 2026-10-13 03:12:27

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor in Philosophy and History, Bond University
Profile Articles

I am interested in moral philosophy and aesthetics.

Experience
  • 2021–present Lecturer, Bond University
  • 2018–2020 Assistant lecturer, University of Queensland
  • 2017–2020 Assistant lecturer, Bond University
Education
  • 2021 Bond University, Doctorate
Publications
  • 2022 Three Problems for the Evolutionary Debunking Argument, Journal Article
  • 2021 The Descent of Evolutionary Debunking, Doctoral Thesis

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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