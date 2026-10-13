Houthis Warn Employees To Evacuate Aramco Sites
Yemen's Houthis warned on Tuesday citizens and employees at all Saudi Aramco oil facilities to evacuate, claiming these sites are "legitimate targets."
"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all employees and citizens near any Aramco oil facility to evacuate and stay away from it, as it is a legitimate target for our forces," Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree (pictured) said in a post on social media.
Houthis' warning came after the Saudi-led coalition issued an evacuation notice for the site of a Yemeni oil company in Sanaa.
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