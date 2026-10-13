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Pope Leo XIV Hospitalized In Rome For Lung Surgery

Pope Leo XIV Hospitalized In Rome For Lung Surgery


Date: 2026-10-13 03:11:58

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pope Leo XIV has been admitted to Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome to undergo surgery to remove a nodule from his lung.

According to Rai Radio 1, the procedure will be performed using a minimally invasive technique and could take place later today.

The recovery period is expected to last one week.

The Vatican has announced the cancellation of all the Pope's scheduled engagements through October 20. However, his apostolic trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru planned for early November remains on the schedule.

Ealier, Vatican news reported that Pope Leo XIV will undergo surgery to remove a small nodule in his lung tissue.

Image: Remo Casilli / Reuters

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