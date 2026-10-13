Russian Forces Attempt To Advance Toward Riasne In Sumy Region, Trehubov Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Joint Forces Group, made the statement during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"In the eastern part of the Sumy region, the Russians are actively trying to push toward the unfortunate settlement of Riasne and take full control of it. They are also attempting to expand their area of control somewhat, both along the border and deeper into Ukrainian territory," he stated.

Trehubov describes intensity of Russian airstrikes along front line

"They have been unable to advance farther into Ukraine, but there are some indications that they are preparing to expand their presence in areas of the immediate border region that are not under Russian control. They are moving some additional forces into those areas. However, once again, we can see this, and we know what they intend to do," Trehubov said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces carried out more than 40 strikes against 30 settlements across 20 territorial communities in the Sumy region during the 24-hour period from the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13. Two people were injured.