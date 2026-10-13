Russian Drone Hits Supermarket Roof In Kharkiv, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. Preliminary reports indicate a strike on the roof of a supermarket. We are establishing the circumstances," Syniehubov wrote.

He later clarified that people had been injured.

"Two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," the regional administration chief said.

Russians attack truck and warehouse in Khmelnytskyi region

Meanwhile, Russian forces also attacked the Osnovianskyi district during the day. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the enemy targeted an infrastructure facility.

As previously reported, on the evening of October 12, Russian forces launched missile strikes on two districts of Kharkiv.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, a strike on a residential building caused one of its entrances to collapse. Four people were confirmed dead, and their bodies were recovered from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to the regional office of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, 41 people were injured in the attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)