Strike On University In Rivne: Injury Toll Rises To 25, Two In Serious Condition
"The number of people injured in the enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne has risen to 25. Three more people are currently being examined by medical personnel," the police said.
According to law enforcement officials, two people who were in serious condition are undergoing surgery.Read also: Russians attack truck and warehouse in Khmelnytskyi region
Police officers and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) personnel continue to work at the scene. Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) and municipal services are clearing the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Russian drone attack on an educational institution in central Rivne / Photo: National Police of Ukraine
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 13, Russia struck an educational institution in the regional capital with a jet-powered drone. Initially, 20 people were reported injured, including one person who was in intensive care.
The building sustained extensive damage. Parked cars, a mobile coffee shop, and nearby buildings were also damaged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment