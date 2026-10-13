Strike On University In Rivne: Injury Toll Rises To 25, Two In Serious Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional police reported the latest figures on Facebook.

"The number of people injured in the enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne has risen to 25. Three more people are currently being examined by medical personnel," the police said.

According to law enforcement officials, two people who were in serious condition are undergoing surgery.

Russians attack truck and warehouse in Khmelnytskyi region

Police officers and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) personnel continue to work at the scene. Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) and municipal services are clearing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Russian drone attack on an educational institution in central Rivne / Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 13, Russia struck an educational institution in the regional capital with a jet-powered drone. Initially, 20 people were reported injured, including one person who was in intensive care.

The building sustained extensive damage. Parked cars, a mobile coffee shop, and nearby buildings were also damaged.