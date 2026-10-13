Russian Forces Shell Points Of Invincibility In Sloviansk, Injuring Civilians
"Today, October 13, at 12:45 p.m., the enemy shelled the city of Sloviansk. The strike hit points of invincibility in the Lisnyi neighborhood. Six people have been reported injured so far," Liakh wrote.
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, seven civilians were wounded in the airstrike.
The victims are women aged 33, 46, 49, 51, 52, 53, and 76. They are receiving medical treatment.Read also: Russian forces attempt to advance toward Riasne in Sumy region, Trehubov says
Five apartment buildings were damaged near the site of the strike.
As previously reported, Russian forces killed four residents of Donetsk region on October 12 and injured another 11.
Photo: Vadym Liakh/Facebook
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