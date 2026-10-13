Body Recovered From Rubble After Russian Airstrike On Yasnohirka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported the discovery on Facebook.

"In Yasnohirka, within the Kramatorsk community, emergency responders recovered the remains of a deceased person from beneath the rubble," the agency said.

According to emergency services, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential area. A woman born in 1944 was injured.

Russians attack truck and warehouse in Khmelnytskyi region

Five private houses were damaged, and a man was trapped beneath the rubble of one of them.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian FPV drone struck a nine-story residential building in Kramatorsk, sparking a fire that spread across an area of approximately 1,000 square meters.