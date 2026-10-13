Russian Drone Attack On Lviv Region During Day Damages Homes, Injures Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported the incident on its website, according to Ukrinform.

According to preliminary information, a damaged Russian drone crashed in the village of Malekhiv, Lviv district, during an air raid alert.

"As of 16:00, three people have been reported injured. Private residential houses have been damaged. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional administration.

Russians attack truck and warehouse in Khmelnytskyi region

The administration noted that the air raid alert was in effect from 15:04 to 15:31 in the Zolochiv, Lviv, and Stryi districts. The alert was also extended to the Yavoriv district at 15:21.

As previously reported, Russian forces damaged nine private homes in the village of Murovane in the Lviv region during the night of October 13.

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