Russian Forces Launch Second Attack On Dnipro
"Another enemy attack on Dnipro. A fire has broken out. We are clarifying information about possible casualties," the statement said.
An air raid alert remains in effect in the city. Residents are being urged to remain in safe locations until the all-clear signal is given.Read also: Russian drone attack on Lviv region during day damages homes, injures three
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces launched their first attack on the city at approximately 15:30, triggering a fire.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)
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