Zelensky Criticises Kyiv Authorities: Frontline Regions Do Better At Implementing Resilience Plans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, at a meeting of the Staff, there were reports on the implementation of resilience plans for cities and regions. As of mid-October, virtually across the entire country – even in border and frontline regions – the implementation of resilience plans is further advanced than in Kyiv. And Kyiv residents certainly feel it – when even isolated hits by 'shaheds' cause electricity and water outages across large parts of the capital," Zelensky stressed.

He said he had begun consultations today on urgent security and governance measures to rectify the situation in the city, accelerate implementation of Kyiv's resilience plan and ensure greater support for residents.

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"I spoke with representatives of the security sector, business, and local government – including Vasyl Maliuk, Ivan Fedorov, Ihor Terekhov, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, and Maksym Yefimov. There are substantial proposals, and I am grateful for them. I will hold further consultations – more meetings are already planned," the President said.

He emphasised the need to be ready to act as quickly as possible, respond to every security challenge and ensure that the decisions made are implemented.

"I am grateful to all communities and business leaders for their readiness to support the capital. Protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, carrying out tasks together with the Government and the military, understanding people's needs, and making sensible changes to Kyiv's governance procedures – we are preparing decisions on all of this," the head of state concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has been summoned to the Verkhovna Rada to deliver a report. According to Oleksandr Korniienko, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the mayor was summoned to parliament for 12:00 on 14 October.

Photo: Office of the President