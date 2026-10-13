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Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District


Date: 2026-10-13 03:11:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," the administration said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko clarified that the unmanned aerial vehicle struck the office building at the level of the sixth floor.

Read also: Russian drone attack on Lviv region during day damages homes, injures three

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a private residence.

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