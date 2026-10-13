Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District
"Emergency services are heading to the scene," the administration said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko clarified that the unmanned aerial vehicle struck the office building at the level of the sixth floor.Read also: Russian drone attack on Lviv region during day damages homes, injures three
As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell on the grounds of a private residence.
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