Russian Forces Strike Water Collection Point In Kramatorsk Three Times In One Day, Causing Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Telegram.

“Today, Russian troops struck a water distribution point in Kramatorsk -which was set up by charitable organizations-three times,” the statement reads.

According to the city council, three people are currently known to have been injured: two women and one man. Both women are in serious condition and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

“The Russians are deliberately targeting places where people are trying to obtain the bare necessities for life. Even the ability to collect water in one's own city has become a danger to health and life,” the Kramatorsk City Council noted.

Body recovered from rubble after Russian airstrike on Yasnohirka inregion

They also emphasized that this is yet another manifestation of Russian terror against the civilian population:“Attacks on civilian infrastructure and people who have come to get water are unacceptable and must be subject to appropriate legal scrutiny.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Donetsk region has expanded the zone of mandatory evacuation for children from certain areas of Kramatorsk