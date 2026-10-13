Trump: U.S. Continues To Share Intelligence With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the BBC, according to Ukrinform.

“No, we haven't,” Trump replied when asked by a reporter whether the U.S. had halted the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine.

“We are helping them and we are sharing intel,” he added.

According to Trump, the U.S. is seeking an end to the war and is working toward that goal with both Ukraine and Russia.

: Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from U.S

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States.

Roger Wicker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the exchange of intelligence between the U.S. and Ukraine is bilateral, which is crucial in what is the most dangerous security situation the world has faced in a long time.

Photo: The White House