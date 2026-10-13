Evidence Of Western Components In Russian Shahed Drones Presented At Warsaw Security Forum

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NAKO representative Yulia Behletsova spoke about this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to her, the main goal of the exhibition is to clearly demonstrate to the international community that, despite the sanctions imposed, critically important Western-made microelectronics continue to find their way into the Russian military-industrial complex.

“We are displaying control units from 'Shahed ' drones. Unfortunately, microelectronics from the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Taiwan-which are dual-use goods-are still ending up in Russian weapons. The flow of these components continues unabated, as Russia constantly finds new intermediaries to circumvent sanctions,” Behletsova noted.

The NAKO representative highlighted the methods the enemy uses to conceal the origin of the parts: on many microchips, the manufacturers' markings are laser-erased directly at Russian production sites.

NAKO experts also note an alarming trend toward replacing Western components with Chinese equivalents. Although high-tech drone components currently still require high-quality Western electronics, China is gradually increasing its supply volumes by adapting its solutions for Russian weapons.

In addition to its exhibition display, NAKO served as a program partner for a panel discussion at the forum dedicated to strategies for combating sanctions evasion.

“Such forums are extremely effective because they allow us to convey the truth to influential representatives of other countries. When politicians who have already visited frontline cities like Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia see the actual size of the 'Shahed' and the microchips removed from it, advocacy for sanctions becomes much more effective,” Behletsova concluded.

Downed Shahed drones and recovered Western microelectronics to be displayed atSecurity Forum

As is known, the work to identify components of Russian weapons is being carried out jointly with relevant Ukrainian institutions that study military trophies. The data collected serves as the basis for expanding sanctions lists and strengthening controls over the export of dual-use goods.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian military medic Kateryna Polishchuk, with the call sign“Ptashka,” became the first recipient of the Lord Ashcroft Award for Courage. The award ceremony took place in the Polish capital as part of the Warsaw Security Forum.

Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here