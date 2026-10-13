Crown Prince Award Honours Student Innovators, Launches Sixth Edition

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat has attended the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Crown Prince Award for Best Government Services Application and launched its sixth edition at The ARC in King Hussein Business Park.

Organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), the award encourages innovation among university and college students, helping transform their ideas into digital solutions that streamline government services and improve user experience, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

During the fifth edition, 1,130 students registered on the award platform (CPA), with 879 students representing 300 teams across 31 public and private universities completing all participation requirements.

Evaluation was based on innovation at 30 per cent, impact at 20 per cent, scalability and sustainability at 20 per cent, app functionality at 15 per cent, and team collaboration at 15 per cent.

Smeirat highlighted HRH Crown Prince Hussein's role in empowering youth and driving technological adoption, emphasising the importance of utilising artificial intelligence responsibly to address real-world challenges.

CPF Deputy Executive Director Nujood Sarhan praised the participating teams, reiterating the foundation's decade-long commitment to enabling young innovators.

Ten winning teams were selected during the ceremony.

First place went to "Nashama Go" from Al Zaytoonah University of Jordan, developed by Maysam Dayem and Nada Abbas to reduce food waste by connecting surplus restaurant food with beneficiaries and charitable organisations.

Second place was awarded to a team from the Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) and Middle East University, for an application that reports minor traffic accidents.

Third place went to Al Balqa Applied University's "Smart Park Jo" for parking reservations, while Yarmouk University's AI-driven traffic management app "Yusr" and HTU's agricultural analytics platform "Hassad" took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Teams ranking sixth to 10th will join an innovation support network to further develop their projects.