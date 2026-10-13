Arab League Holds Session To Coordinate Palestinian Protection

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 13 (Petra) - The Arab League convened an extraordinary session at the ambassadorial level in Cairo on Tuesday, focusing on mechanisms to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and coordinate Arab and international responses to escalating Israeli aggression in the occupied territories.

Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh led the Kingdom's delegation.

The meeting took place at the request of Palestine, backed by Jordan and other member states, as a result of a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli occupation forces and armed settlers.

Discussions centered on countering illegal policies that systematically target Jerusalem, its holy sites, its Arab identity, and its indigenous residents.

During the session, Adaileh stated Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate right of Palestinians to an independent state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He noted Jordan's rejection of all illegal Israeli measures seeking to force the displacement of Palestinians, practice ethnic cleansing, and liquidate the Palestinian cause. He added the necessity of translating international opposition into practical steps that protect civilians and halt unilateral actions.

Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Faed Mustafa warned that actions against Palestinians are part of a systematic policy designed to alter demographic realities, expand colonization, and undermine the two-state solution.

Palestinian Permanent Representative to the Arab League Muhanad Aklouk urged the international community to impose sanctions and boycott Israel to end the occupation.

//Petra// HA