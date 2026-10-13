Tunisia Blasts Houthi Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Oct. 13 (Petra) - The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The ministry condemned the assaults as a "direct violation" of Saudi sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that they pose a threat to national and regional security.

Tunisia pledged its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, backing measures taken by authorities to protect the country, secure their borders, and safeguard residents.

The ministry also rejected the attacks as a violation of international law and a threat to the stability of the Arab region.

//Petra// HA