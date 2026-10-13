Crown Prince Visits Model Farm In Mafraq, Reviews Use Of Modern Agricultural Technologies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 13 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, visited a model farm in Mafraq Governorate on Tuesday.

During the visit to Al Zaben Farms, located in Mafraq's Sabha district, His Royal Highness was briefed by the farm's owner, Abdullah Al Zaben, on their use of scientific research and modern agricultural technologies to improve the quality of the farm's produce and use water more efficiently.

Covering an area of approximately 1,300 dunums and producing around 250 varieties of fruit, Al Zaben Farms uses modern irrigation systems and measures to reduce water evaporation, and has dedicated facilities for research and development, packaging, and storage.

The Crown Prince praised the farm's agricultural production, noting that it demonstrates how Jordanian expertise can drive the development of advanced farming practices. His Royal Highness also highlighted the importance of building on successful approaches to water resource management, as well as boosting local production capacity.

The Crown Prince emphasised the importance of ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality local produce and agricultural products for the domestic market.

//Petra// HA