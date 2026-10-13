Russia's Trade Surplus Reaches $102 Billion Year-To-Date

In a statement, the ministry noted that rising exports helped bolster the trade surplus despite continued import growth. It added that Russia's merchandise trade performance index is projected to continue its steady upward trajectory, driven by a shift in export destinations and expanding trade relations with Asian markets.

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