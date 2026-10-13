Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russia's Trade Surplus Reaches $102 Billion Year-To-Date

Russia's Trade Surplus Reaches $102 Billion Year-To-Date


Date: 2026-10-13 03:10:13

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 13 (Petr) -- The Russian Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday that Russia's foreign trade reached nearly $102 billion year-to-date, marking a 16.4 percent year-on-year increase alongside growing total trade turnover.

In a statement, the ministry noted that rising exports helped bolster the trade surplus despite continued import growth. It added that Russia's merchandise trade performance index is projected to continue its steady upward trajectory, driven by a shift in export destinations and expanding trade relations with Asian markets.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN13102026000117011021ID1111803449


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search