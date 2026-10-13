MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "Why Do Some Brands Quietly Avoid Naming Their Clipping Network?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 13, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "Why Do Some Brands Quietly Avoid Naming Their Clipping Network?". The report is available now at .

We put the same question to the company from five angles and got a refusal each time, then asked what staying quiet actually buys a brand. Three specific things came back, plus a description of what a campaign looks like day to day.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. Each time the company declined, and each time it gave a version of the same reason: naming a client hands a competitor three specific things for free. FindClout's own account of what it does is that it runs campaigns on the sports, finance and meme pages a high-income American audience already spends time on, verified American post by post because, the company says, the creator logs into their own Instagram account and connects it directly. What does staying quiet actually protect? By the company's telling, three things.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.