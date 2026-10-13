United In Style Sets Its Sights On Becoming A Recognizable Name In Apparel

MENAFN - GetNews) An independent apparel brand is working to carve out its own place in the clothing industry, with a focus on individuality, self-expression and ambitious plans for the future.

Virginia, USA - Tuesday 13th October 2026 - United in Style, founded by Michael and Alexis Thorne, is expanding its apparel collection and online presence as the Virginia-based brand works to turn an independent start into something much bigger.

The idea behind the brand is simple: create clothing that gives people another way to express who they are rather than simply blend in.

For Michael Thorne, however, the long-term vision extends far beyond releasing new designs.

“I don't want United in Style to just be another clothing company,” Thorne said.“I want to build a brand that people recognize. We're starting from the ground up, but the goal is to compete on a much bigger level while still being ourselves.”

Giving back has also been part of the company's journey. United in Style has supported schools, clothing closets, veterans, hospitals and individuals in need through charitable contributions and donations. Those efforts have included donating 100 hygiene kits for veterans and providing new, tagged clothing to people in need.

As the company grows, the Thornes hope its ability to make an impact will grow with it. The goal is to build a recognizable apparel brand without losing the independent identity and values behind its beginnings.

And for United in Style, the story is still in its earliest chapters.

“I want people who find United in Style now to remember when we were still building it,” Thorne said.“I want them to be able to look back someday and say, 'I knew that brand before everybody knew that brand.'”

It's an ambitious goal in an industry filled with established names, but that's precisely the kind of challenge United in Style is embracing.

About Us

United in Style is creating a recognizable lifestyle brand centered around bold designs, self-expression, confidence, individuality, and the idea that what you wear can mean something. More information about United in Style and its growing apparel collection can be found at UnitedInStyle