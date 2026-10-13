Find Your Coast® Apparel Expands Its Buy 1, Plant 1 Initiative To Support Coastal Ecosystem Restoration Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)""Every piece of apparel we sell carries a purpose beyond the product itself. Our Buy 1, Plant 1 program connects our customers directly to the landscapes they love, and scaling this initiative means we can make a measurable difference in restoring the coastlines that define our way of life." - Spokesperson, Find Your Coast® Apparel"Find Your Coast® Apparel is scaling its Buy 1, Plant 1 program, linking every purchase to tree planting efforts that support coastal ecosystems. The initiative reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility as it grows its community of surfers, skaters, and travelers across the country.

St Augustine Beach, Florida - October 13, 2026 - Find Your Coast® Apparel today announced a significant expansion of its Buy 1, Plant 1 initiative, a program that ties every customer purchase to tree planting efforts aimed at restoring and protecting coastal ecosystems across the country.

Since its inception, the Buy 1, Plant 1 program has served as a core pillar of the brand's environmental mission. For every item purchased through the Find Your Coast® online store, the company facilitates the planting of a tree in regions where coastal ecosystems face degradation. The expansion of this initiative will increase the number of planting partnerships and broaden the geographic scope of restoration projects.

The program reflects a broader trend among independent apparel companies that are integrating environmental commitments into their business models. Rather than treating sustainability as a secondary initiative, Find Your Coast® has embedded it into the purchasing experience, giving customers a tangible connection to conservation with every order.

Find Your Coast® has built its identity around surf, skate, and travel culture, producing apparel designed for real-world performance in warm-weather environments. The brand's product line includes tees, boardshorts, hoodies, and accessories that emphasize comfort and durability for active outdoor use. Each piece is developed with the needs of coastal living in mind, from salt-resistant fabrics to breathable materials suited for tropical and subtropical climates.

The brand's customer base consists primarily of men and women across the United States who identify with an active coastal lifestyle. These are individuals who surf before work, travel to new coastlines on weekends, and prioritize brands that reflect their values. The Buy 1, Plant 1 program resonates strongly with this audience, as many of these customers have a personal connection to the beaches and shorelines the initiative aims to protect.

Content creation has also played a role in the program's visibility. Find Your Coast® regularly produces lifestyle imagery and video content showcasing authentic surf, skate, and travel experiences. This content not only highlights the brand's apparel in real coastal settings but also draws attention to the environments that benefit from the planting initiative. The visual storytelling approach has helped the brand cultivate a loyal following on social media, where its community engages with posts that blend adventure culture with environmental awareness.

The expansion comes at a time when consumer interest in purpose-driven brands continues to grow. Shoppers increasingly seek out companies that align their operations with environmental or social causes, and Find Your Coast® has positioned itself to meet that demand without compromising on product quality or design.

Looking ahead, the company plans to share regular updates on planting milestones and partner organizations involved in the restoration work. Transparency around the program's impact is a priority, as the brand aims to show customers exactly how their purchases contribute to measurable environmental outcomes.

The Buy 1, Plant 1 expansion also coincides with the brand's ongoing efforts to grow its direct-to-consumer online presence, making it easier for customers nationwide to shop and participate in the initiative regardless of their proximity to the coast.

About Us

Find Your Coast® Apparel is a coastal lifestyle brand offering apparel designed for surfers, skaters, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. The company operates a Buy 1, Plant 1 program that plants a tree with every purchase and produces lifestyle content rooted in authentic surf, skate, and travel culture.

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