Cortixiq Releases 2026 Software Intelligence Matrixtm For Corporate Banking Platforms In Europe

MENAFN - GetNews)CortixIQ Corporate Banking Platforms Software Intelligence MatrixTM 2026 – Europe-Focused, comparing 15 platforms across Product Strength and Usability. New CortixIQ research evaluates 15 corporate banking technology platforms across Product Strength and Usability, identifying Top Performers, Advanced Solutions, Focused Players and Emerging Solutions.

Bee Cave, United States - October 13, 2026 - CortixIQ Global Intelligence, an independent software and technology research firm, has released the Corporate Banking Platforms Software Intelligence Matrix 2026 – Europe-Focused, providing a comparative view of technology providers serving banks and financial institutions across the corporate banking market.

The 2026 research evaluates 15 corporate banking platforms across two primary dimensions - Product Strength and Usability - and positions vendors across four categories: Top Performers, Advanced Solutions, Focused Players, and Emerging Solutions.

The platforms included in the assessment are:

Backbase, Temenos, Finastra, Sopra Banking, CoCoNet, Finacle, Oracle Financial Services, SAP, FIS Global, CREALOGIX, Appway, Comarch, Mambu, Thought Machine, and 10x Banking.

The Matrix is designed to provide banks, technology leaders, procurement teams, digital banking executives, and other stakeholders with a structured view of how corporate banking technology providers compare within the defined European market scope.

Backbase, Temenos, Finastra, Sopra Banking and CoCoNet Named Top Performers

In the 2026 Matrix, Backbase, Temenos, Finastra, Sopra Banking, and CoCoNet were positioned within the Top Performers quadrant.

Their positions reflect their relative combination of Product Strength and Usability within the scope of the CortixIQ assessment.

Backbase and Temenos occupy particularly strong positions within the Top Performers quadrant, while Finastra, Sopra Banking, and CoCoNet also demonstrate strong overall positioning across the two evaluated dimensions.

“Corporate banking technology is undergoing a significant shift as banks look beyond traditional transaction processing toward platforms that can support more connected, digital and adaptable corporate banking experiences,” said Abhijith Krishnan, Chief Research Analyst at CortixIQ Global Intelligence.“The strongest platforms in this market need to balance functional depth with the usability and flexibility required to support increasingly complex corporate banking environments.”

Finacle, Oracle Financial Services, SAP and FIS Global Positioned as Advanced Solutions

Finacle, Oracle Financial Services, SAP, and FIS Global were positioned within the Advanced Solutions quadrant.

These providers demonstrate comparatively strong Product Strength within the CortixIQ evaluation, while their positioning on Usability differs from platforms placed in the Top Performers quadrant.

The Advanced Solutions category is intended to represent platforms that may offer substantial product capability and sophistication while requiring buyers to more carefully consider implementation, administration, operating complexity, or organizational fit.

For larger financial institutions and banks with complex technology environments, this balance between functional breadth and operational usability can be a particularly important consideration during platform selection.

CREALOGIX, Appway and Comarch Positioned as Focused Players

CREALOGIX, Appway, and Comarch were positioned as Focused Players in the 2026 Matrix.

Their positions reflect comparatively strong usability characteristics within more concentrated product-strength profiles relative to the broader market evaluated by CortixIQ.

Focused Players may be particularly relevant for banks seeking solutions aligned with specific corporate banking requirements, deployment models, customer experiences, or technology strategies rather than requiring the broadest possible platform scope.

Mambu, Thought Machine and 10x Banking Identified as Emerging Solutions

Mambu, Thought Machine, and 10x Banking were positioned in the Emerging Solutions quadrant.

These platforms represent newer or evolving approaches within the broader banking technology landscape and may be relevant to organizations pursuing modernization, composable banking architectures, cloud-native strategies, or more specialized technology transformation initiatives.

Their inclusion in the Matrix reflects CortixIQ's broader assessment of the changing corporate banking technology ecosystem and the increasing diversity of platform approaches available to European financial institutions.

Corporate Banking Technology Is Becoming More Modular and Experience-Led

Corporate banking platforms are increasingly expected to support more than traditional transaction execution.

Banks are evaluating technology based on how effectively platforms can support digital corporate experiences, customer servicing, workflow modernization, connectivity, integration, operational automation, and broader transformation initiatives.

This creates a more complex buying environment in which product capability must be considered alongside factors such as implementation effort, administration, flexibility and usability.

“Product strength remains fundamental in corporate banking, but banks are increasingly evaluating how quickly technology can be integrated into existing environments and how effectively users can work with it,” Krishnan added.“A technically sophisticated platform does not automatically translate into the right operational fit. The purpose of the Matrix is to give buyers a comparative view across both dimensions.”

European Banks Face Different Modernization Requirements

The 2026 study is specifically Europe-focused, recognizing that corporate banking technology decisions can be shaped by regional banking infrastructure, regulatory environments, payment ecosystems, integration requirements and modernization priorities.

European banks range from large multinational institutions operating complex legacy estates to regional and specialist banks pursuing more focused digital transformation strategies.

As a result, platform selection is unlikely to depend on a single measure of functionality.

CortixIQ's two-dimensional approach is intended to help technology buyers understand the relative trade-offs between Product Strength and Usability and identify providers that align more closely with their organizational requirements.

About the CortixIQ Software Intelligence Matrix

The CortixIQ Software Intelligence Matrix (SIM) is a technology evaluation framework developed by CortixIQ Global Intelligence to provide an independent comparative view of software platforms across defined market categories.

The framework assesses technology providers across two primary dimensions:

Product Strength reflects the relative breadth, depth, maturity and overall capability of the platform within the evaluated market.

Usability considers factors associated with implementation, administration, user experience, adoption and the practical effort required to deploy and operate the technology.

For the Corporate Banking Platforms Software Intelligence Matrix 2026 – Europe-Focused, vendors are positioned across four categories:

Top PerformersAdvanced SolutionsFocused PlayersEmerging Solutions

The Matrix is intended as a comparative market assessment and should be considered alongside an organization's individual requirements, technology architecture, operational model and strategic priorities.

About CortixIQ Global Intelligence

CortixIQ Global Intelligence is an independent software and technology research firm focused on software intelligence, technology evaluation, competitive benchmarking and market research.

Through research frameworks including the CortixIQ Software Intelligence Matrix (SIM) and Solution Fit Map (SFM), CortixIQ provides structured market intelligence designed

to help technology buyers, vendors and business leaders better understand software markets, compare technology providers and evaluate vendor differentiation.