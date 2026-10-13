British Streamer Sam Pepper Completes A 635-Mile Electric-Unicycle Ride From Vilnius To Lviv, Live On Kick

MENAFN - GetNews)""Thank you everyone for tuning in during this journey, it was sick. We made it here." - Sam Pepper, live on Kick from Lviv, 4 October 2026"Fifteen riding days through Lithuania, Poland and western Ukraine on a single wheel, with every mile streamed and the route decided with his viewers. He arrived in Lviv on 4 October.

LONDON - 13 October, 2026 - British livestreamer Sam Pepper has completed a 635-mile (1,022 km) ride from Vilnius, Lithuania, to Lviv, Ukraine, on an electric unicycle, broadcasting every day of the journey live on Kick.

Pepper, 37, left Vilnius on 20 September on an Inmotion V13 and rode south through Lithuania and eastern Poland - Augustów, Tykocin, Białowieża, Siemiatycze, Włodawa, Chełm and Zamość - before crossing into Ukraine and riding on through Volodymyr and Chervonohrad to Lviv, where he arrived on Sunday 4 October. His GPS tracker logged 15 riding days, 1,022 km and a top speed of 36 mph (58 km/h).

The ride was planned day by day with his audience: viewers followed a live map, voted at forks in the route and watched a nightly recap. A roadside conversation in Podlasie with a Polish farmer, in which neither man spoke the other's language, passed a million views and was covered by TVP World and Kurier Poranny; the town of Siemiatycze's mayor, Piotr Siniakowicz, welcomed Pepper and local students came to meet him. In Ukraine, a brief roadside stop by recruitment officers on 2 October became a widely shared clip; Pepper said on stream that the officers were polite and shook his hand.

"Thank you everyone for tuning in during this journey, it was sick. We made it here," Pepper told viewers as he arrived in Lviv.

The daily streams are archived on his Kick channel, and the full route is published at sam/ukraine.

About Sam Pepper:

Sam Pepper is a British livestreamer and content creator who is always travelling; you never know where he will be next. He first appeared on Big Brother in 2010, built an audience of 2.3 million on YouTube and 4.6 million on TikTok, and has streamed live on Kick since 2023 from 60 countries.

More at sam/about and kick/sam.