YTBIO Is Ready To Meet Visitors At Vitafoods Asia 2026 In Bangkok

MENAFN - GetNews)Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (YTBIO), a professional manufacturer of nutritional supplement raw materials and finished dosage forms, is delighted to announce our participation in Vitafoods Asia 2026 Key Information

Exhibition Name: Vitafoods Asia 2026 Date: Sep 02‐04, 2026 Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok Booth No.: H2‐K52 Exhibitor: Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO)

As a trusted one‐stop supplement solution provider, YTBIO specializes in raw material supply and OEM/ODM finished product manufacturing. Our available dosage forms include granulation, pellets, capsules, tablets, gummies and stick drinks operate a cGMP‐certified factory and hold authoritative certifications such as USDA Organic, ISO22000, FSSC22000, BRGS and Halal. With fast sample delivery and rich global export experience, we commit ourselves to quality, nature, science and innovation, offering reliable health supplement products for worldwide partners.

At Booth H2‐K52, our professional team will display premium ingredients and finished supplement lines, and provide customized OEM & ODM service consultation. We look forward to discussing market trends, exploring potential cooperation and building long‐term business partnerships with you face‐to‐face.

See you in Bangkok!

About Us

Rooted in Nature. Refined for Better Health. We believe better health starts with nature. Guided by the principle of“as natural and pure as possible,” Carefully select traceable plant-based and biological ingredients to create high-quality health solutions.