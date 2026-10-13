Procurement Proposal For Dehydrated Garlic In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)As we all know, the price of dehydrated garlic fluctuates frequently and has no discernible regularity. In this case, as a purchaser or procurement Manager, it's okay if the price is clearly going up in a year, but if the price is trending downwards, the biggest concern is that place order at higher price, especially for you who have long-term orders. Is that right? Buying at higher price will make the company feel that your work ability is not good, adding to the company's procurement costs. High procurement costs mean low profits. If the price keeps falling after placing an order, you will definitely feel uncomfortable.

But the garlic market is also difficult to predict, and no one can accurately predict the future price trend, just like we have been engaged in dehydrated garlic for more than 30 years, we cannot see the market fluctuations clearly. If we can make accurate predictions, then we don't have to work hard to produce, as long as we stock at lower price and sell at higher price, we can make money. But,we can not,we do not have the ability.

For example, in 2026 this year, we thought that garlic prices would be very low. In July and August of 2026, a large number of dehydrated garlic slices were produced. At that time, many people, like us, also began to stock up in large quantities, but the price still rose for a period of time. But with the passage of time, it is now October 2026, and prices have been consistently falling. Especially for lower quality dehydrated garlic slices.

How to make purchasing decisions for this year's garlic market? From the perspective of the factory, our suggestion is not to place an annual order this year, but to purchase according to your order needs and market demands.

Dehydrated garlic granules are the same situation, because garlic granules are produced from garlic slices, and the price of garlic slices determines the price of garlic granules.

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With the advancement of technology, every industry needs constant change and progress, and the industry of dehydrated garlic is no exception.