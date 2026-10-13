INGCO Mexico Announces Participation In Multiple Trade Shows In 2026, Looking Forward To Connecting With Partners And Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews)Following the upcoming opening of its flagship showroom in Mexico City, INGCO Mexico is pleased to announce its participation in a series of major trade shows across Mexico in 2026, aiming to showcase its latest electric tool innovations, strengthen partnerships with local distributors and retailers, and connect directly with professional users from the construction, hardware, and industrial sectors. This series of participations reflects INGCO's long-term commitment to the Mexican market and its dedication to bringing professional-grade tools closer to users.

In 2026, INGCO Mexico will participate in several key industry events, covering major cities across the country, including the renowned Expo Nacional Ferretera 2026 in Guadalajara (September 3-5), FABTECH MEXICO 2026 in Monterrey (May 12-14), and regional hardware and construction shows in Mexico City, Cancún, and Guadalajara throughout the year. Each event will serve as a platform for INGCO to display its full range of electric tools, including the newly launched 42V High-Power Series, 20V Brushless Series, and industrial-grade corded tools, allowing visitors to experience the performance and quality of INGCO products firsthand.

At each trade show, INGCO will set up a premium booth equipped with interactive demonstrations, professional technical guidance, and exclusive on-site promotions. Visitors will have the opportunity to test the tools in real-world scenarios, consult with INGCO's technical experts to address their specific needs, and learn about the brand's latest technological advancements and after-sales support services. Additionally, INGCO will use these events to connect with potential distributors, strengthen cooperation with existing partners, and gain valuable insights into local market trends and user demands.

“2026 is an exciting year for INGCO in Mexico, and participating in multiple trade shows is a key part of our market expansion strategy,” said Mike [Your Last Name], Country Manager of INGCO Mexico.“These events allow us to engage directly with our customers and partners, showcase our innovative products, and demonstrate our commitment to supporting the growth of Mexico's construction and industrial sectors. We are looking forward to meeting with professionals from all walks of life, listening to their needs, and building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.”

INGCO's participation in these trade shows also underscores its position as a trusted provider of professional power tools in Mexico. With a strong local service network, high-quality products, and a customer-centric approach, INGCO is committed to becoming the preferred brand for Mexican professionals. The brand invites all industry partners, professionals, and tool enthusiasts to visit its booth at each event, experience the power of INGCO tools, and explore opportunities for cooperation.

About us

INGCO México, as the official authorized dealer of the globally renowned brand INGCO TOOL MACHINERY C.O., has always been committed to fulfilling its mission and providing high-quality and cost-effective comprehensive tool solutions to professional practitioners and tool enthusiasts throughout Mexico.