Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Advances Biochar Infrastructure Technology To Support Ergon Asphalt Commercialization And Global Expansion

DALLAS, TX, October 13, 2026 Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) has completed third-party verification of its engineered biochar's Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), now published in ASTM International's EPD library. The milestone provides independently verified environmental data to support customer evaluation, commercialization with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions and international licensing opportunities.

The economic opportunity combines paving materials with carbon-removal services. Verde's BioAsphalt platform incorporates engineered biochar into cold-recycled paving materials. Its current commercialization strategy with Ergon focuses on a formulation using 100% reclaimed asphalt pavement, potentially reducing demand for virgin aggregate and energy-intensive processing. Actual savings will depend on production, transportation and project requirements. For communities and infrastructure owners, the potential benefits include more efficient use of existing materials and carbon storage within roads.

For Verde, adoption could translate into recurring engineered biochar sales, carbon-credit management revenue and international licensing opportunities. Ergon's established sales channels offer a pathway to reach paving customers across North America. Higher commercial volumes could improve earnings if product margins cover operating expenses, while separately certified carbon removal credits could provide an additional revenue stream. The EPD supports environmental assessment; it does not itself issue carbon credits or guarantee orders.

Ergon's North American scale strengthens Verde's commercialization opportunity. Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions is a leading asphalt-emulsion marketer and pavement-preservation product developer backed by Ergon, Inc., a privately held industrial organization founded in 1954, employing more than 4,000 people. The broader parent company operates at a multi-billion-dollar scale. Depending on the tracking firm, Ergon, Inc.'s annual consolidated revenue is estimated at between $2.3 billion, $4.5 billion, and up to $20.2 billion according to recent market procurement report. The broader organization's businesses include refining and marketing, asphalt and emulsions, transportation and terminal operations, oil and gas, real estate and other corporate activities. Verde's initial 10-year exclusive licensing agreement covers the United States, Canada and Mexico, establishing a long-term framework for North American commercialization.

The investment case rests on commercial execution. Independently verified environmental data, an established industry partner and a potential global licensing model give investors concrete developments to monitor. However, a low share price alone does not establish undervaluation. A compelling case at current values requires evidence that growing orders, sustainable margins and cash generation can justify the company's market capitalization and future financing needs.

Alongside Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR), investors are watching Fitness Champs Ltd. (NASDAQ: FCHL), Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) and Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) all active in early trading now.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources develops environmentally sustainable infrastructure technologies, including its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform, designed to support lower-carbon road construction and carbon storage in paving materials.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.