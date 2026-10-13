DRUERA Sets Benchmark In Spice Safety With Full Transparency And Undetectable Heavy Metal Levels Across Harvests

MENAFN - GetNews)"Independent MicroChem Laboratories analysis report (June 2026 harvest) confirming non-detectable levels of lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury in DRUERA Ceylon Cinnamon Powder."DRUERA releases batch-level independent laboratory test reports for its recent Ceylon cinnamon harvests, confirming non-detectable heavy metal levels and setting a new benchmark for purity and transparency in the spice industry.

SRI LANKA - October 13, 2026 - As global health authorities and consumers express growing concern over toxic heavy metal contamination in retail spices, direct-from-origin producer DRUERA has released independent laboratory analysis reports for its recent harvests, reaffirming its position as a industry leader in spice purity.

The latest accredited laboratory tests from MicroChem Laboratories-conducted using Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) following acid digestion-confirm that DRUERA Ceylon Cinnamon Powder maintains strict safety profiles well within international standards, with its most recent June 2026 harvest recording non-detectable levels across all tested heavy metals.

Independent Lab Findings Demonstrate Industry-Leading Quality

To ensure total transparency, DRUERA conducts batch-level heavy metal testing on every single harvest, screening for lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury. MicroChem's official certificates of analysis reveal:



June 2026 Harvest (Report Date: July 8, 2026): Lead ($<0.1$ mg/kg LOQ), Cadmium ($<0.002$ mg/kg LOQ), Arsenic ($<0.06$ mg/kg LOQ), and Mercury ($<0.006$ mg/kg LOQ) were all Not Detected.

November 2025 Harvest (Report Date: November 13, 2025): Lead tested at $0.09$ mg/kg and Cadmium at $0.07$ mg/kg-both substantially below Sri Lanka Standard (SLS 81:2021) limits of $0.2$ mg/kg-while Arsenic and Mercury remained Not Detected. July 2025 Harvest (Report Dates: June 30 & July 1, 2025): Heavy metal testing recorded Not Detected across all four parameters.

The full test reports and educational breakdown on heavy metal prevention in spices can be accessed directly on druera.

Addressing the Heavy Metal Crisis in Spices

Heavy metal contamination in culinary spices has become a major public health topic following consumer watchdogs and food safety regulatory reviews. Lead and cadmium can enter spice supply chains through environmental soil uptake, industrial processing machinery, or intentional adulteration aimed at artificially increasing product weight.

While regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA set maximum action levels for heavy metals, many commercially available cinnamon products continue to register trace contaminants near allowed thresholds. DRUERA addresses this risk by sourcing exclusively true Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum) from its single-origin partner estate in Kalawana, Sri Lanka, utilizing dedicated stainless-steel grinding protocols and conducting strict soil audits.

"Third-party testing isn't a marketing tactic; it is a fundamental duty to our customers," said Mike de Livera, Chief Operating Officer at DRUERA. "Global studies consistently show that consumers are unknowingly exposed to elevated heavy metals and high coumarin levels in off-the-shelf spices. By publishing our raw lab results for every single harvest, we offer health-conscious families complete verification and absolute peace of mind."

Commitment to Pure Ceylon Cinnamon

Unlike common Cassia cinnamon-which contains significant levels of the liver-toxic compound coumarin-true Ceylon cinnamon offers a delicate flavor profile with naturally negligible coumarin content. Combined with DRUERA's soil-to-jar testing framework, the company ensures consumers receive pure, fresh spice free from undisclosed additives or environmental toxins.

All third-party certificates of analysis are publicly accessible online to encourage industry-wide accountability and help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions.

About DRUERA

Founded in 2005, DRUERA is a premier provider of authentic, single-origin Sri Lankan spices. Specializing in pure Ceylon cinnamon, gourmet spices, and essential oils, DRUERA connects traditional Sri Lankan spice growers with global consumers through direct shipping, stringent quality control, and batch-by-batch laboratory testing.