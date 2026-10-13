Readybid Highlights Accessibility In 2027 Hotel RFP Planning

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2026 12:00 pm - ReadyBid helps organizations centralize hotel procurement while creating greater visibility across supplier proposals, negotiated terms, and corporate lodging requirements.

San Diego, CA - 10 October 2026:

ReadyBid, a hotel RFP software and corporate hotel sourcing technology provider, today highlighted the importance of Hotel Accessibility Intelligence as organizations prepare their 2027 corporate lodging programs. The approach encourages travel managers and procurement teams to incorporate accessibility requirements into hotel sourcing decisions rather than treating them solely as individual booking considerations.

Corporate hotel procurement traditionally emphasizes negotiated rates, location, availability, amenities, and commercial terms. However, an effective preferred hotel program must also account for the diverse requirements of the employees and business guests who use it.

Accessibility is an important part of that responsibility.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized the value of including practical traveler requirements during supplier evaluation.

"A preferred hotel program should work for the people who depend on it," Friedmann said. "Corporate buyers can strengthen their sourcing process by asking hotels the right questions before making supplier decisions."

Accessibility requirements can involve guest-room features, accessible entrances, elevators, transportation arrangements, common areas, meeting facilities, and other property characteristics.

The specific information needed may differ according to the organization, destination, and applicable accessibility standards.

ReadyBid's customizable hotel RFP templates allow corporate procurement teams to establish relevant supplier questions and collect information within a structured sourcing process.

Hotels can respond to those requirements alongside negotiated room rates, seasonal pricing, cancellation conditions, availability, and other commercial terms.

This gives buyers an opportunity to consider accessibility earlier in the procurement process.

For multinational organizations, the issue can become more complex. Hotel accessibility standards, terminology, and available facilities can vary across countries and regions.

Procurement teams may therefore need to adapt their requirements according to local conditions while maintaining a consistent commitment to inclusive business travel.

Travel management companies can support this process by helping corporate clients identify the information needed to evaluate properties appropriately.

Supplier transparency is particularly important.

A hotel describing itself as accessible may not necessarily meet every traveler's individual requirements. Corporate buyers should seek sufficiently detailed information and, where appropriate, confirm specific arrangements directly with the property before travel.

Accessibility can also influence hotel location decisions.

A property may offer an attractive negotiated rate but require transportation arrangements that are unsuitable for certain travelers. Another hotel may provide more convenient access to corporate offices, meeting venues, or other business destinations.

Considering these factors together can support more practical supplier selection.

ReadyBid believes accessibility requirements should complement, rather than replace, the traditional financial and commercial considerations of hotel procurement.

The objective is to give buyers greater visibility into whether preferred properties can appropriately support their traveler populations.

Technology can make the information-gathering process more manageable.

ReadyBid supports RFP creation, hotel discovery, supplier outreach, automated follow-up, proposal collection, in-app messaging, counteroffers, negotiations, and final agreements.

By organizing these activities within a centralized workflow, corporate travel teams can devote greater attention to evaluating supplier responses.

The approach also supports consistency.

When relevant accessibility questions are included in standardized hotel RFP templates, procurement teams can apply a more repeatable process across destinations instead of relying entirely on informal inquiries.

Friedmann said the larger opportunity is to create hotel programs that reflect actual traveler needs.

"Corporate hotel sourcing should balance financial performance with practical usability," he added. "The more clearly buyers communicate their requirements, the better positioned hotels are to explain what they can provide."

As companies prepare for 2027, ReadyBid expects greater attention to the broader traveler experience within corporate hotel procurement.

Accessibility represents an important consideration in building preferred hotel programs that are commercially competitive, operationally practical, and responsive to the needs of business travelers.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement organizations, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform supports customizable RFP templates, supplier outreach, hotel bidding, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, GDS rate verification, rate auditing, and preferred hotel program management.

ReadyBid helps organizations centralize hotel procurement while creating greater visibility across supplier proposals, negotiated terms, and corporate lodging requirements.

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