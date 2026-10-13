Mohammad Umaid Highlights World Record And Digital Credential Distinction

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2026 12:15 pm - Mohammad Umaid of Pakistan highlights his distinction as the "World's Most Diversified Digitally Credentialled Professional" and a world record for unique digital credential issuers, with 1,000+ badges, 350+ issuers and 4,100+ verified skills.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - October 10, 2026 - Mohammad Umaid, Director of Al-Fateh Institute of Health Sciences (Pvt) Ltd, is highlighting his professional distinction as the“World's Most Diversified Digitally Credentialled Professional” alongside his world record for the most unique digital credential issuers represented in one individual's portfolio.

According to his reported portfolio statistics, Umaid has accumulated more than 1,000 digital badges, credentials from over 350 unique issuing organisations, and more than 4,100 verified skills. His portfolio spans education, healthcare, technology, business, leadership, digital learning and professional development.

A DISTINCTION BUILT ON DIVERSITY

Digital credentials provide a way to document learning achievements and professional development. Umaid's portfolio reflects a cross-disciplinary approach, bringing together credentials from a wide range of organisations rather than focusing on one industry or a small group of certification providers.

The description“World's Most Diversified Digitally Credentialled Professional” reflects the breadth of his reported credential portfolio. Its distinguishing feature is the combination of credential volume, issuer diversity and learning across multiple professional domains.

WORLD RECORD FOR UNIQUE DIGITAL CREDENTIAL ISSUERS

Umaid's portfolio is also associated with a world record for the most unique digital credential issuers represented in one individual's portfolio. With more than 350 unique issuers reported, this achievement focuses on the diversity of organisations represented, not simply the total number of badges collected.

Digital credential issuers may include educational institutions, professional associations, technology providers and specialist training organisations. Their credentials can represent different learning pathways, assessments and professional achievements. Each credential should be evaluated according to its issuing organisation, award criteria and available verification details.

A publicly accessible credential profile allows readers to explore the badges and their issuers.

Explore the portfolio:

PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP IN PAKISTAN

Alongside his digital credential portfolio, Umaid serves as Director of Al-Fateh Institute of Health Sciences (Pvt) Ltd in Islamabad, Pakistan. His professional interests encompass health sciences, education, business, technology, leadership and international collaboration.

He is also involved in the International Teachers Association – Global Country Chapters Network (ITA-GCCN), supporting international engagement and collaboration across educational communities.

International network:

Institutional website:

DIGITAL LEARNING AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

As digital badges become a common way to present learning achievements, diverse portfolios can provide a broader view of an individual's continuing professional development. The issuer, criteria and verification information associated with each credential remain important when assessing its significance.

Umaid's reported portfolio figures - more than 1,000 digital badges, over 350 unique credential issuers and more than 4,100 verified skills - illustrate the scale and cross-disciplinary nature of his learning activities.

ABOUT MOHAMMAD UMAID

Mohammad Umaid is the Director of Al-Fateh Institute of Health Sciences (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad, Pakistan. His professional interests include education, healthcare, technology, business, digital credentials, leadership and international collaboration.

Media Contact:

Mohammad Umaid

Al-Fateh Institute of Health Sciences (Pvt) Ltd

Website: