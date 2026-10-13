Corporate Tax Audit Compliance For West Bengal Companies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 11, 2026 3:43 am - Corporate tax audit service in West Bengal: eligibility, records, reporting forms, filing deadlines, and practical preparation for companies and finance teams.

Companies must align financial records, reporting procedures, and audit reviews with applicable Indian income tax law.

A corporate tax audit service in West Bengal can support that work through documentation checks, audit coordination and accurate reporting of prescribed particulars.

However, the underlying obligation depends on statutory conditions, not merely a company's location, incorporation status or decision to engage an adviser.

Central Law Determines Audit Obligations

Income tax audit requirements follow national legislation throughout India. West Bengal does not operate a separate corporate income tax audit framework.

For financial year 2025–26, assessment year 2026–27, section 44AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 governs applicable tax audits.

The Income-tax Act, 2025 applies from 1 April 2026, with section 63 governing tax audits for tax year 2026–27 onwards.

A tax audit examines prescribed tax particulars, accounting records and adjustments affecting the computation of taxable income.

By contrast, a statutory company audit addresses financial reporting responsibilities under company law, while GST reconciliation concerns indirect tax records and returns.

Although these exercises examine overlapping transactions, completing one does not automatically satisfy every requirement arising under the others.

Turnover and Eligibility Considerations

For business operations, the general income tax audit threshold applies when turnover, sales or gross receipts exceed?1 crore.

A?10 crore threshold may apply where cash receipts and cash payments each stay within five per cent of their respective totals.

Further conditions apply to specified professions and certain presumptive taxation situations; finance teams should assess those provisions separately.

Importantly, a company may require a statutory audit even when its business turnover does not trigger an income tax audit.

Financial Records Form the Audit Foundation

Corporate tax audit preparation begins with reconciled books and transaction evidence that supports disclosures in financial statements and tax reports.

Finance teams generally compile the following important records for audit review:

a.) Annual financial statements, trial balances and general ledgers.

b.) Sales registers, purchase records, invoices and credit notes.

c.) Bank statements, cash books and payment reconciliations.

d.) Fixed asset schedules, depreciation workings and disposal records.

e.) Payroll details, expense schedules and related party transactions.

f.) Tax deduction records, challans and applicable tax statements.

j.) GST return reconciliations and supporting indirect tax records.

h.) Details of loans, advances, provisions and outstanding liabilities.

For example, differences between turnover figures in financial accounts and GST returns call for a reasoned reconciliation rather than automatic adjustment.

Likewise, unsupported expenses, unclear asset classifications and incomplete payment details can delay scrutiny and complicate tax reporting.

Management remains responsible for complete accounting information, explanations and relevant representations supplied during the audit.

Professional Review and Audit Execution

A qualified chartered accountant examines applicable records, assesses specified reporting particulars and identifies discrepancies requiring clarification or correction.

The process commonly starts with an eligibility assessment and an agreed information request covering the company's activities and reporting period.

Auditors then evaluate reporting requirements, examine supporting information and prepare the applicable audit report using prescribed disclosures.

Where another law requires an audit, the income tax audit procedure may rely on that audit alongside supplementary tax particulars.

Nevertheless, directors and authorised finance personnel must review material disclosures carefully before the company completes associated filing steps.

Reporting Forms and Filing Deadlines

The 2026 transition makes the distinction between assessment years and tax years important for report selection.

For assessment year 2026–27, reports continue under the 1961 legislation, using Form 3CA or Form 3CB with Form 3CD, as applicable.

Under the 2025 legislation, Form 26 consolidates those earlier reporting forms for tax year 2026–27 and subsequent periods.

The relevant chartered accountant submits the prescribed report electronically, while the taxpayer completes the required acceptance and verification process.

An official extension set 21 October 2026 as the audit deadline for specified assessment year 2026–27 cases.

The same extension sets 21 November 2026 as the income tax return deadline for those cases.

Different provisions can apply to particular taxpayers, including cases involving transfer pricing, so companies must verify their individual filing category.

For tax year 2026–27, the stated tax audit reporting deadline is 30 September 2027, subject to any subsequent official changes.

Failure to obtain or furnish a required audit report can invite statutory consequences, including applicable penalties and increased compliance scrutiny.

A company should not assume that an outstanding audit report automatically extends its income tax return filing deadline.

Preparation Measures for Corporate Finance Teams

Practical planning helps management address deficiencies before an auditor needs final figures, statements and formal explanations.

The following measures can strengthen internal readiness:

a.) Assign responsibility for each accounting schedule and reconciliation.

b.) Match ledger totals with supporting statements and tax returns.

c.) Review unusual journal entries, provisions, and year-end adjustments.

d.) Check tax deduction records against payments and reported liabilities.

e.) Document differences between financial reporting and tax treatment.

f.) Confirm auditor access, digital signatures and portal authorisations.

Additionally, companies operating multiple branches should standardise their reporting formats and maintain consistent transaction descriptions across locations.

Incomplete related party records, delayed confirmations and inconsistent revenue recognition can create repeated requests for clarification.

Rather than relying on year-end reconstruction, finance teams can maintain reconciliations during routine monthly and quarterly closing activities.

Scope of Corporate Tax Audit Assistance

Professional support can cover eligibility reviews, documentation schedules, ledger reconciliation, preparation of tax disclosures and coordination with the appointed auditor.

However, advisers cannot replace management's responsibility for genuine records, complete disclosures or timely responses to audit observations.

Companies should confirm the professional's qualifications, the engagement scope, reporting responsibilities and communication arrangements before assigning specific tasks.

Clear engagement terms also distinguish audit work from bookkeeping, statutory financial audits, GST reconciliation and income tax return preparation.

Accurate Records Support Responsible Compliance

For West Bengal companies, dependable tax audit compliance starts with sound accounting practices and a clear identification of applicable statutory requirements.

Timely reconciliation, reliable supporting documents and informed coordination with qualified professionals can improve reporting accuracy and reduce avoidable procedural difficulties.

As the legislative framework changes between reporting periods, checking the correct law, forms and filing category remains an essential management responsibility.