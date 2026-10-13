PRISM Medical Care Addresses The Consumer Behavior Shift Reshaping Virtual Primary Care Access

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 11, 2026 7:20 am - Nevada-based board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, explains the structural reasons women are leading the shift - and how PRISM Medical Care is responding to the healthcare realities Nevada women actually face

Henderson, Nev., Oct. 8, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today addressed a consumer behavior shift reshaping Nevada's healthcare landscape: women are using telemedicine at substantially higher rates than men, driving the state's rapid virtual care adoption across every age demographic. National research consistently documents this pattern, and Nevada's severe primary care workforce shortage - combined with the specific friction points women face in the traditional healthcare system - has made the state one of the clearest examples of how women are reshaping healthcare delivery through their virtual care choices.

The Documented Shift

Multiple consumer research sources confirm women lead telemedicine adoption. FAIR Health's 2026 quarterly utilization data shows women represent approximately two-thirds of telehealth claims across most age categories. JD Power consumer healthcare research identifies women as the primary household decision-makers for family healthcare across 80 percent of American households. eMarketer's Healthcare Consumer 2026 report confirms women are also the most active users of digital health information, telemedicine platforms, and virtual care follow-through behaviors.

In Nevada specifically, where structural healthcare access challenges compound the practical pressures women face, these patterns are even more pronounced. Nevada ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. OB-GYN appointments in the Las Vegas Valley routinely book three to six months out. Mental health care wait times stretch equally long. For Nevada women managing family healthcare, their own health needs, and demanding work schedules, the traditional in-person system frequently fails to deliver timely, affordable, accessible care.

Why Women Are Leading the Shift

The reasons Nevada women are driving telemedicine adoption are concrete and well-documented:

They coordinate family healthcare. Women make the vast majority of household healthcare decisions - scheduling children's appointments, managing aging parents' care, researching provider options, and tracking family medication regimens. Virtual care dramatically reduces the logistical burden of this coordination work.

They have more complex hormonal and reproductive health needs. Perimenopause, menopause, hormone replacement therapy, PCOS, birth control management, heavy or irregular periods, and other hormonal concerns require ongoing clinical attention that the traditional system frequently cannot provide at adequate cadence. Virtual care enables consistent follow-up at a frequency hormonal management actually requires.

They experience the healthcare system differently. Women's health concerns are documented to be dismissed or under-evaluated in rushed in-person appointments at higher rates than men's concerns. The longer visit times and thorough listening approach that characterize nurse practitioner-led virtual care addresses this systemic gap directly.

Virtual care removes specific friction points. Childcare arrangements, time off work, transportation logistics, and privacy concerns about mental health or reproductive health all disproportionately affect women. Virtual visits from home eliminate these friction points entirely.

They are leading the mental health conversation. Women experience anxiety and depression at higher documented rates than men and seek mental health care more frequently. With Nevada psychiatric wait times stretching three to six months, same-week virtual mental health support through primary care has become essential infrastructure for Nevada women.

They prioritize same-provider continuity. Research consistently shows women value ongoing clinical relationships, longitudinal medical history, and provider continuity more than transactional care. The same-provider model virtual primary care enables aligns with these preferences.

How PRISM Medical Care Serves Nevada Women

PRISM Medical Care has built its clinical model around directly addressing the healthcare realities Nevada women navigate daily. The practice provides comprehensive virtual primary care covering the full scope of women's health concerns:

.Birth control prescribing and management

.Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for perimenopause and menopause

.Bioidentical hormone options when clinically appropriate

.PCOS evaluation and management

.Heavy or irregular period workup

.Endometriosis symptom management

.Postpartum care coordination

.Medical weight management including GLP-1 therapy

.Integrated mental health support

.Thyroid disorder management

.Preventive care and cancer screening coordination

.Family healthcare coordination for children ages 3+

Access specifics address the practical realities women face: most patients are seen within 24 to 48 hours of booking, same-day appointments are frequently available, the practice operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment, and transparent self-pay pricing ($150 initial visit, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up) allows realistic household budget planning. Medicare is accepted. All visits happen through Tebra, a HIPAA-compliant electronic health record system encrypted to federal healthcare privacy standards.

Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

"Nevada women have been navigating a healthcare system that fundamentally wasn't designed around their actual lives, and they've quietly started voting with their choices," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "They're the ones managing their children's healthcare, coordinating aging parents' care, trying to find time for their own medical needs between work and family responsibilities, and dealing with hormonal and mental health concerns that traditional rushed appointments can't adequately address. Virtual primary care removes almost every structural barrier that was keeping Nevada women from getting the consistent healthcare attention they deserve. That's why we're seeing women lead this shift - not because telemedicine is trendy, but because it finally fits their lives."

"What matters now is making sure Nevada women have access to comprehensive virtual care rather than transactional telehealth operations," Asistio continued. "Hormone therapy requires real evaluation and ongoing monitoring. Mental health support requires same-provider continuity. Weight management requires integrated primary care. Birth control decisions require thoughtful clinical conversation. The practices that will serve Nevada women well are the ones built to deliver real medicine thoughtfully - not prescription mills optimizing for speed over outcomes. That's exactly what we've built PRISM Medical Care to provide."

Honest Scope

A trustworthy virtual practice is clear about what it does not replace. Pelvic exams, Pap smears, breast exams, IUD placement, mammograms, and procedures requiring in-person evaluation still require traditional OB-GYN or specialist care. PRISM coordinates referrals when in-person services are appropriate while providing the comprehensive virtual primary care that addresses the substantial majority of women's healthcare needs.

About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research.

About PRISM Medical Care

PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.