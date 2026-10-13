Field Service Contractors Finally Get A Full-Featured Mobile App: Halden Pro Launches At $59/Month

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 11, 2026 10:53 am - Halden Pro launches at flat $59 per month with full mobile feature parity, Voice to Job, and GPS crew tracking - built by a working contractor for independent contractors and small crews.

The most consistent complaint in field service software is not pricing - though pricing is a close second. It is the mobile app.

Major platforms in the category routinely ship mobile versions that are missing features available on the desktop. User reviews across app stores confirm it: contractors in the field get a lesser product than the one they tested in the office. The pattern is consistent across the category. Software companies build for the office, then ship a downgrade for the person actually doing the work.

Halden Pro, which launched September 29, 2026, was built from the opposite assumption.

"I built the mobile experience first because that is where the job gets done," said Edmond Cox, founder and CEO of Halden Pro. "There is no stripped-down version. You get the same platform whether you are at a desk or in a truck."

Full Feature Parity. Flat Pricing.

Halden Pro is a full-stack field service management platform priced at $59 per month - one flat rate, unlimited crew members, no feature tiers, no per-seat fees. Four technicians on a competing platform can easily cost $276 or more per month. On Halden Pro, that same four-person crew costs $59 per month, every month, with no surprises.

Every feature is available on every device at launch. Contractors get the full platform whether they are managing jobs from an office computer or running a crew from a mobile phone on a job site.

Voice to Job: The Feature Built for the Field

Voice to Job is Halden Pro's most talked-about feature at launch. A contractor who is still on the phone with a prospective client can speak a complete job into the system before they even start the truck. Customer name, service address, job description, and scheduled date are all captured by voice - no laptop required, no typing while driving, no stopping to enter data after the fact.

"The job needs to be in the system before you drive away," said Cox. "That is Monday morning for every contractor in the country."

GPS Time Clock With Live Crew Tracking

Halden Pro includes a built-in GPS time clock that tracks crew location in real time when the clock is running. Crew members clock in and out from their phones. Owners and managers see who is where and when, without chasing anyone down for timesheets at the end of the week. The GPS floating action button is available on mobile for one-tap clock-in from any screen in the app.

Estimates, Invoices, and Payments - All in One Place

Contractors using Halden Pro can build estimates, convert them to invoices, and collect payment from a single platform. Stripe-powered payments support both card and contactless payment options. There is no separate invoicing app, no spreadsheet workaround, and no third-party payment processor markup. The platform handles the full job lifecycle from estimate to paid invoice.

AI Lead Scoring and Revenue Forecasting

Halden Pro includes built-in artificial intelligence tools designed specifically for field service businesses. The AI Lead Scoring feature analyzes incoming leads and ranks them by likelihood to convert, helping contractors prioritize their follow-up time. The Revenue Forecast dashboard projects future income based on the current job pipeline, giving business owners visibility into what the next 30, 60, and 90 days look like financially. These tools are included in every Halden Pro subscription at the standard flat rate - no add-ons, no upgrades required.

Pipeline Management Built Into the Dashboard

Contractors using Halden Pro also benefit from a full pipeline management system built directly into the dashboard. The Pipeline Kanban board gives owners a visual overview of every active job by status - from estimate sent to work in progress to payment collected. No separate project management tool is required. Everything a contractor needs to run their business is in one place, on one screen, accessible from any device.

A2P-Registered SMS for Professional Client Communication

Halden Pro includes business-grade SMS communication registered through A2P 10DLC, the carrier compliance standard for professional text messaging. Contractors can send appointment confirmations, job updates, and payment reminders to clients directly from the platform. Messages come from a verified business number, not a personal cell phone, which improves deliverability and professionalism.

Built by a Contractor Who Still Works

Edmond Cox is a licensed Florida subcontractor with 13 years in renovation and landscaping. He owns and actively operates two trade businesses in Central Florida. Halden Pro was not designed by a software company that studied the trades from a distance. It was built by someone still doing the work.

"Every platform I tried treated the office as the real job and the field as an afterthought," said Cox. "I built what I needed because it did not exist."

Pricing That Rewards Growth

The field service software market runs on per-seat pricing. The more a contractor grows their crew, the more they pay. Halden Pro was built on a different model: one flat rate, regardless of crew size. A solo operator and a crew of fifteen pay the same $59 per month.

The first 50 post-launch signups receive Founding Crew status, locking their rate in for life at $59 per month. New subscribers start with a 30-day free trial and no credit card required.

About Halden Pro

Halden Pro is a field service management platform built by a working contractor for independent contractors and small crews. The platform offers GPS time tracking, Voice to Job, AI lead scoring, revenue forecasting, estimates, invoicing, Stripe-powered payments, and A2P-registered SMS - all at a flat $59 per month with no per-seat fees and no stripped-down mobile version. Halden Pro is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Media Contact:

Edmond Cox, Founder and CEO

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(407) 853-8806

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