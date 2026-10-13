ICC Hosts Diplomats From 12 Countries In Kolkata To Showcasing Bengal's Rich Cultural Heritage Through Durga Puja
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 13 October 2026: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), under the Presidency of Mr. Parthiv Neotia, hosted Diplomats and Heads of Missions from 12 countries for a two-day engagement in Kolkata aimed at strengthening bilateral business relationships and exploring new opportunities for international collaboration. Mr. Parthiv Neotia who is also the Managing Director, Ambuja Neotia - Healthcare, recently assumed the Presidency of the ICC.
The initiative comes at a time when India pursues its ambition of becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 and a $30 trillion economy by 2047, aligned with the larger vision of Viksit Bharat. Eastern India, with its industrial capabilities, strategic location and emerging opportunities across infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, tourism and services, has an important role to play in this journey. Recognizing the importance of stronger global partnerships in realizing this potential, ICC brought together international representatives for business deliberations alongside an experience of Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations.
Diplomats and Heads of Missions from Germany, Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Thailand, Cyprus, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia participated in discussions exploring bilateral trade, investment opportunities and greater institutional cooperation.
The engagement is also an extension of UNITE, the theme introduced by Mr. Parthiv Neotia upon assuming the Presidency of ICC. The vision seeks to bring businesses, institutions, governments and international stakeholders closer together, creating stronger connections between markets, capital, knowledge and opportunities to support India's economic aspirations.
Welcoming the diplomats, Mr. Parthiv Neotia, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director, Ambuja Neotia- Healthcare said, " As we work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, international collaborations can help Indian businesses reach new markets, strengthen manufacturing, adopt new technologies, and participate more meaningfully in global value chains. Collaborations can also create opportunities for learning, innovation, and employment alike. Within the larger national ambition, West Bengal plays a significant role. Located at the crossroads of eastern India, the Bay of Bengal, the South and Southeast Asia, the state is well-placed to serve as India's eastern gateway to a wider region. Its ports, transport network, industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, proximity to neighboring markets, provide a strong foundation for a deeper international engagement. Furthermore, Durga Puja offers a wonderful occasion to introduce our international guests to Bengal's creativity, traditions and people, alongside its business potential."
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Hon'ble Finance Minister, Government of West Bengal, said, "Over the last decade India has come a long way in transforming its economic landscape, wherein Global Partners have been trying to get a slice of the Indian Market and the Indian Businesses have made significant inroads in the Global Market. I am glad to state, that we are working towards making West Bengal an economy that is open to all and presents opportunities that not only benefit our people but also those National and International Stakeholders who choose to collaborate with us."
Minister-in-Charge for Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction, and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources, Government of West Bengal, Shri. Tapas Roy addressing the gathering said, "Our focus is on promoting modern industries through time-bound approvals, investment incentives, improved ease of doing business and the development of a GIS-based industrial land bank. We are prioritizing sectors such as engineering, steel, chemicals, semiconductors and IT, alongside traditional industries, while strengthening export-oriented commerce and startup support. Our objective is to accelerate industrial and economic growth and generate employment. I urge the industry and international business community to extend their cooperation and join us in this endeavor."
During the summit, The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) released Bengal 2.0: From Here to Eternity, a book examining West Bengal's economic journey and outlining a roadmap for its revival. This book identifies significant strengths on which this revival can be built, including Bengal's extensive MSME ecosystem, agricultural leadership, port infrastructure, talent pool and strategic location as a gateway to the North-East and neighboring countries. It highlights that these advantages, supported by a conducive investment environment and effective coordination between the State and the Centre, can help unlock a new phase of growth.
Following the business deliberations, the visiting delegation experienced Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations by visiting select pandals. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Durga Puja offered the diplomats a glimpse into Bengal's artistic traditions, craftsmanship and community spirit. The visits also provided an opportunity to appreciate the cultural significance of the festival and the creativity that brings communities together in celebration.
By bringing together economic dialogue and cultural experiences, ICC sought to foster a deeper understanding of Eastern India and build relationships that extend beyond formal business interactions. The initiative reflects the Chamber's broader ambition to strengthen the region's international engagement and contribute to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
About Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
Founded in 1925 by pioneering industrialists led by Mr. G. D. Birla, the Indian Chamber of Commerce is a leading national industry chamber headquartered in Kolkata. With a legacy closely associated with India's freedom movement, ICC works to strengthen industry-government engagement, promote trade and investment, facilitate international partnerships and contribute to economic policy through research, advocacy and industry initiatives.
The initiative comes at a time when India pursues its ambition of becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 and a $30 trillion economy by 2047, aligned with the larger vision of Viksit Bharat. Eastern India, with its industrial capabilities, strategic location and emerging opportunities across infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, tourism and services, has an important role to play in this journey. Recognizing the importance of stronger global partnerships in realizing this potential, ICC brought together international representatives for business deliberations alongside an experience of Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations.
Diplomats and Heads of Missions from Germany, Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Thailand, Cyprus, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia participated in discussions exploring bilateral trade, investment opportunities and greater institutional cooperation.
The engagement is also an extension of UNITE, the theme introduced by Mr. Parthiv Neotia upon assuming the Presidency of ICC. The vision seeks to bring businesses, institutions, governments and international stakeholders closer together, creating stronger connections between markets, capital, knowledge and opportunities to support India's economic aspirations.
Welcoming the diplomats, Mr. Parthiv Neotia, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director, Ambuja Neotia- Healthcare said, " As we work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, international collaborations can help Indian businesses reach new markets, strengthen manufacturing, adopt new technologies, and participate more meaningfully in global value chains. Collaborations can also create opportunities for learning, innovation, and employment alike. Within the larger national ambition, West Bengal plays a significant role. Located at the crossroads of eastern India, the Bay of Bengal, the South and Southeast Asia, the state is well-placed to serve as India's eastern gateway to a wider region. Its ports, transport network, industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, proximity to neighboring markets, provide a strong foundation for a deeper international engagement. Furthermore, Durga Puja offers a wonderful occasion to introduce our international guests to Bengal's creativity, traditions and people, alongside its business potential."
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Hon'ble Finance Minister, Government of West Bengal, said, "Over the last decade India has come a long way in transforming its economic landscape, wherein Global Partners have been trying to get a slice of the Indian Market and the Indian Businesses have made significant inroads in the Global Market. I am glad to state, that we are working towards making West Bengal an economy that is open to all and presents opportunities that not only benefit our people but also those National and International Stakeholders who choose to collaborate with us."
Minister-in-Charge for Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction, and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources, Government of West Bengal, Shri. Tapas Roy addressing the gathering said, "Our focus is on promoting modern industries through time-bound approvals, investment incentives, improved ease of doing business and the development of a GIS-based industrial land bank. We are prioritizing sectors such as engineering, steel, chemicals, semiconductors and IT, alongside traditional industries, while strengthening export-oriented commerce and startup support. Our objective is to accelerate industrial and economic growth and generate employment. I urge the industry and international business community to extend their cooperation and join us in this endeavor."
During the summit, The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) released Bengal 2.0: From Here to Eternity, a book examining West Bengal's economic journey and outlining a roadmap for its revival. This book identifies significant strengths on which this revival can be built, including Bengal's extensive MSME ecosystem, agricultural leadership, port infrastructure, talent pool and strategic location as a gateway to the North-East and neighboring countries. It highlights that these advantages, supported by a conducive investment environment and effective coordination between the State and the Centre, can help unlock a new phase of growth.
Following the business deliberations, the visiting delegation experienced Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations by visiting select pandals. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Durga Puja offered the diplomats a glimpse into Bengal's artistic traditions, craftsmanship and community spirit. The visits also provided an opportunity to appreciate the cultural significance of the festival and the creativity that brings communities together in celebration.
By bringing together economic dialogue and cultural experiences, ICC sought to foster a deeper understanding of Eastern India and build relationships that extend beyond formal business interactions. The initiative reflects the Chamber's broader ambition to strengthen the region's international engagement and contribute to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
About Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
Founded in 1925 by pioneering industrialists led by Mr. G. D. Birla, the Indian Chamber of Commerce is a leading national industry chamber headquartered in Kolkata. With a legacy closely associated with India's freedom movement, ICC works to strengthen industry-government engagement, promote trade and investment, facilitate international partnerships and contribute to economic policy through research, advocacy and industry initiatives.
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