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Strengthening United States (U.S.)Sudan Commercial Partnerships In Cairo


Date: 2026-10-13 03:03:44

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
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The Office of Sudan Affairs hosted a commercial diplomacy panel at U.S. Embassy Cairo bringing together 35 Sudanese entrepreneurs, YALI alumni, and emerging business leaders for an important conversation on the future of economic partnership.

OSA moderated two panels featuring the senior Foreign Commercial Service Officer at U.S. Embassy Cairo, established Sudanese business leaders with experience working with U.S. companies, and leaders of Sudanese international business networks.

In his opening remarks, the Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Howard highlighted the tremendous importance of Sudanese entrepreneurs and the critical role they can play in shaping Sudan's economic future. The discussion offered a rare opportunity to connect Sudan's emerging economic leaders with U.S. expertise and explore the value of commercial partnerships, investment, and collaboration. Investing in Sudanese talent and entrepreneurship means investing in mutual prosperity

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Sudan.

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African Press Organization

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