Seychelles: President Herminie Welcomes Unisey Alumni Association's Initiatives

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The University of Seychelles Alumni Association has outlined its plans to strengthen student support, mentorship and career development during a courtesy call on the President of the Republic and Chancellor of the University of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, at State House this morning.

The call provided an opportunity for the Association to share its objectives, discuss the challenges it is facing and explore ways to strengthen the University's visibility at both national and international levels.

In his introductory remarks, the Chairperson of the Association, Mr Dominique Sabino, thanked President Herminie for his support and introduced the members of the team. He explained that the Association's main aim is to promote the University of Seychelles and encourage more students to pursue their studies at the institution.

The Association brings together young professionals who have completed their studies at the University at master's, degree and diploma levels. It currently has approximately 158 registered members. With the University having approximately 3,000 alumni, the Association is working to attract more graduates from diverse professional fields to participate in its activities and contribute their knowledge and experience. Discussions also focused on the potential for Seychelles to serve as a living laboratory for students pursuing environmental studies. As an island nation committed to environmental protection, Seychelles offers opportunities for practical, outdoor learning and research. The possibility of improving accommodation arrangements for international students was also discussed as part of efforts to attract more students to the University.

Looking ahead, Mr Sabino outlined the Association's priority areas for its 2027 calendar of activities. These include student support, mentorship and career opportunities, sustainability initiatives, and wellness. He explained that wellness would be approached holistically, extending beyond physical health to encompass other aspects of personal well-being.

The Association is currently finalising its programme of activities, which will be published on its website once completed. It also hopes to expand its membership by encouraging more alumni, particularly those working in diverse professional fields, to join and contribute to its initiatives.

Mr Sabino also shared details of the Association's first-anniversary celebrations, marked by the successful organisation of the UniSey Alumni Gala on 3 October at La Brio Lounge. The event brought together approximately 70 guests, including alumni and partners, to celebrate the Association's journey and strengthen connections among graduates.

For his part, President Herminie welcomed the initiative taken by young professionals to organise themselves and develop activities that can benefit both current students and graduates. He expressed his willingness to support the Association, both in his capacity as President of the Republic and as Chancellor of the University of Seychelles.

Also present during the courtesy call were the Association's Vice-Chairperson, Ms Corinne Adolphe; Treasurer, Mr Ramgie Pillay; and Secretary, Ms Shannon Francis. Other members who were unable to attend were Ordinary Member Ms Samba Brioche and Liaison Officer Mr Hendricks Vidot.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo