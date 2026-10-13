Liberia: Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Financial Management Training In Buchanan

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The Ministry of Health (MOH), through its National Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Program, has completed a series of capacity-building trainings aimed at strengthening preparations for the ongoing 2026 Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign across Liberia.

With support from the Reaching the Last Mile Fund through Sightsavers International, the Ministry conducted a three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) for NTD Focal Persons and National Supervisors in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, from October 5 to 7, 2026.

The training was designed to enhance participants' knowledge and practical skills in the prevention, identification, treatment, and management of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Sessions focused on Mass Drug Administration orientation, NTD prevention and management, medicine quantification and calculation, completion of MDA reporting forms, monitoring and supervision, community engagement, and the effective delivery of MDA interventions.

Participants, including national and county-level supervisors, were also oriented on their roles and responsibilities in overseeing field activities, ensuring compliance with established guidelines, promoting accurate reporting, and improving the quality and effectiveness of community-based service delivery.

In a related effort to strengthen accountability and ensure efficient management of campaign resources, the Ministry conducted a Financial Management Training for County Accountants, County Procurement Officers, and County NTD Focal Persons from October 9 to 10, 2026, at K-Plazza Hotel in Buchanan.

The training focused on financial reporting and procurement procedures under the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, which supports Liberia's efforts to control and eliminate onchocerciasis (river blindness) and lymphatic filariasis.

Participants were equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage campaign funds, maintain financial compliance, and ensure transparent implementation of MDA activities across all 15 counties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.