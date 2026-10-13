Azerbaijan's Sabah FC Secures Their First Victory In Champions League Main Stage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The second-round match of the UEFA Champions League main phase between Azerbaijan's Sabah and Czech side Slavia Prague has come to an end.

The match, held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended in a 2-0 victory for the Azerbaijani champions.

Kahim Parris opened the scoring in the 49th minute, while Joy-Lance Mickels added the second goal in the 88th minute.

Thus, the“Owls” secured the first victory in their history in the Champions League main phase.

In their opening match, the team lost 4-0 to England's Manchester United.