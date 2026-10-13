ARA Welcomes Kevin Pudliner As VP Of Intelligence Community Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce Kevin Pudliner has joined the company to serve as Vice President of Intelligence Community (IC) Solutions, where he will help drive growth within ARA's IC enterprise and further expand opportunities across the broader federal government.

Pudliner is an experienced technology executive with more than 25 years of leadership in advanced research and development, software and systems engineering, and program management for national security customers. He specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and edge architecture, DevSecOps, and cybersecurity, bringing a strong record of guiding complex technical programs from concept through operational deployment.

Pudliner is known for building high‐performing teams, strengthening customer partnerships, and driving innovation that addresses mission‐critical challenges. His experience spans defense and intelligence organizations, where he has led multidisciplinary teams and large‐scale technology initiatives supporting operations across multiple domains.

He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)® and Scrum Master (CSM)® and an active member of Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Pudliner holds engineering degrees from Saint Francis University, Pennsylvania State University, and Robert Morris University, and has completed doctoral‐level coursework in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Kevin Pudliner's deep expertise and proven record leading advanced research and development will enhance our capabilities, strengthen complex programs, and inform key strategic initiatives as we align our efforts with the needs of our customers,” said Jim Kainz, ARA Senior Vice President of Growth.“This addition reinforces ARA's commitment to technical excellence and strategic leadership as we expand our support to the intelligence community and federal government.”

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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Kevin Pudliner

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